Newport Coast Pharmacy Hosts Free Covid & Flu Vaccinations

Newport Coast Pharmacy is teaming up with Chapman University to host free Covid & Flu vaccination clinics at its location in Newport Center on Oct. 16, 18, 23 and 30. Health insurance is not required.

At this time, the clinic will only offer Covid Pfizer vaccines and boosters. Moderna vaccines can be separately scheduled by calling the pharmacy. Walk-in’s are welcome or make an appointment at www.newportcoastpharmacy.com or call (949) 719-3707.

Newport Coast Pharmacy is at 400 Newport Center Dr., Suite 106.

Services at Newport Coast Pharmacy include free prescription delivery, onsite immunizations, blood glucose & pressure monitoring, multi-dose pill packs and an international travel clinic.