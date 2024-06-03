Newport Coast Resident Sponsors MOMS Charity Gala

Share this:

Newport Coast resident Kathy Medina O’Donnell was born and raised in San Luis Obispo, although she has lived in several northern California cities.

After she and her husband Joseph and her two daughters moved to Newport nearly two years ago, she looked into organizations to get involved with as a volunteer.

Through her research she found MOMS Orange County, a nonprofit dedicated solely to newborn and pregnancy health. She immediately embraced its mission of providing maternal health programs to underserved families.

“Once I started volunteering, I really fell in love with them because they are passionate about their mission,” said O’Donnell, who is expecting her third child – a son – in July. “When I became a mom, I wanted to give back to other moms and support their journeys. It’s good for the heart and soul.”

She and her husband Joseph are indeed giving back. They are the major sponsors of the organization’s upcoming Healthy Beginnings Bright Futures fundraiser on Saturday, June 8 at Strawberry Farms Golf Club.

“This year the team is working so hard. Last year they were revamping the gala—it was formerly a luncheon. It’s such a great event, and they have even more auction items,” said O’Donnell. “The bidding is all online, so you can bid even if you cannot go to the gala.”

Held just prior to Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16), the evening will spotlight MOMS work with fathers while honoring 25-year board member Mark C. Marten. A father, now a grandfather, Marten joined the board in 1999 and was instrumental in expanding MOMS services for fathers. Marten will be joined at the gala by his wife Arlene, a retired pediatric nurse and another passionate supporter of the MOMS mission.

All proceeds from the Healthy Beginnings, Bright Futures gala will benefit MOMS vision of delivering bright futures by helping vulnerable mothers and their families welcome thriving babies through the coordination of health, education and access to critical community services and support.

There are dozens of silent auction items available to bid on, visit https://www.momsorangecounty.org/hbbf2024 for details and to bid.