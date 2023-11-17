Newport Dunes Unveils Fire & Ice Festival with Ice Rink and Lighting of the Bay November 24 – January 1

Share this:

Every year around the holidays, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort holds its annual Lighting of the Bay featuring more than 50 floating holiday decorations and Christmas trees.

This year, Newport Dunes is adding to the festive fun with its inaugural Fire & Ice Festival, featuring one of Orange County’s largest waterfront ice rinks spanning 4,000 square feet.

The Festival kicks off a season of holiday fun at Newport Dunes with an opening night celebration on November 24 alongside the 33rd Annual Lighting of the Bay. The Festival runs daily through January 1.

“This year, we celebrate the return of our beloved Lighting of the Bay with a magical holiday experience like never before,” says Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, in a statement. “We are excited to bring a waterfront ice rink to Newport Beach. Skaters can enjoy the lights of the bay as well as our Fire & Ice Festival.”

During the Fire & Ice Festival’s opening night celebration on Friday, Nov. 24, the community can enjoy live musical performances, fire dancers, stocking and ornament decorating, a holiday photo booth and other activities.

Santa will take center stage at 4 p.m. during the 33rd Annual Lighting of the Bay ceremony as he flips the magic switch to illuminate the bay with more than fifty floating holiday decorations and Christmas trees, marking the “official” start to the holiday season. Sip hot cocoa and cider while watching an outdoor screening of a holiday movie to wrap up the evening.

The ice rink opens at 12 p.m. Festive food and beverages will be available for purchase, with food trucks and a full bar opening at 2 p.m. The Lighting of the Bay continues each evening at dusk through New Year’s Day.

The Fire & Ice Festival features dazzling fire dancers on Friday and Saturday evenings. Cozy up in the Igloo Cocktail Bar, serving both hot toddies and cool drinks, while taking in the festive atmosphere Wednesday through Sunday. Along the shore, fire pits will be ablaze, offering a magical setting for roasting s’mores with convenient kits available. Explore the Holiday Inflatable Garden, perfect for capturing the festive moment with loved ones, and enjoy outdoor screenings of holiday movies on the beach.

The waterfront ice rink, one of the largest in Orange County at an impressive 82 x 50 feet, will be open daily from November 24 to January 1. Skaters will enjoy marina views, and during the evening as the bay is illuminated, the rink transforms into a winter wonderland with a backdrop of twinkling lights.

The ice rink is suitable for ages 3 and above, and skating aids will be available for $10 to ensure a seamless experience for all skill levels.

Skating prices are $25 during peak hours and $20 during off-peak hours, per person, for a 90-minute session which includes skate rental. Advance bookings are available online at www.NewportDunes.com.

Newport Dunes is also bringing back its Tree Lot, open daily November 24 through December 21 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Select a fresh hand-picked pine from Salem, Oregon while taking in the festive holiday scene.

On Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., cocktails and food will be available from Moe B’s Munchies beachfront grill for family picnics.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. The Lighting of the Bay is free for the public to enjoy; skating and s’mores kits are additional.

On-site parking is available at the following rates: 0 to 30 minutes: FREE, 30 minutes to 2 hours: $10, 2 to 5 hours: $15, 5 to 8 hours: $20, 8 to 24 hours: $25.

To stay updated on event information for the inaugural Fire & Ice Festival visit www.NewportDunes.com/event/holiday-ice-rink/.