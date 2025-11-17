Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort’s 35th Annual Lighting of the Bay and Fire & Lights Festival, Nov. 28 – Jan. 4

Newport Beach has several long-running holiday celebrations. One of the most colorful is the annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

Every night from November 28 through January 4, the bay comes alive with more than 50 floating and lighted holiday trees that shimmer in the water.

The celebration has added fire dancers and photos with Santa on the weekends, while other festive amenities have been added nightly.

The Opening Night Celebration takes place on Friday, Nov. 28 (the day after Thanksgiving) from 4 to 9 p.m. That night, guests can enjoy dazzling fire performances by The Wild Fire Arts Entertainment (5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.), photos with Santa, festive beverages from the Igloo Bar, and cozy fire pits with s’mores by the waterfront plus a holiday movie on the beach, and other fun activities for the whole family!

Around 6 p.m., Santa will flip the switch to turn on the Lighting of the Bay. Parking will be a flat $15 on opening night.

Fire & Lights Festival Highlights

Thursdays–Sundays | November 28 – January 4 | 4–9 p.m. (free admission)

Lighting of the Bay: More than 50 illuminated holiday trees and glowing decorations floating on the bay nightly at dusk.

Fire Dancing: Mesmerizing performances every Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Photos with Santa: Every Saturday through Christmas, 5–8 p.m.

Igloo Bar: Seasonal sips and snacks including hot toddies, cider, and cocoa.

Fire Pits & S’mores: Gather around the bay for cozy fireside moments.

Giant Inflatables: Thrilling attractions including the Toboggan Tunnel, Giant Snowzilla Slide, and Gingerbread Slide (unlimited wristbands or single-ride tickets available).

Santa’s Garden Holiday Tree Lot

November 24 – December 21 | Daily, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. (Fri–Sat until 10 p.m.)

Complete your holiday outing with a visit to Santa’s Garden, offering fresh Noble, Nordman, Grand, and Douglas trees, wreaths, and garlands from Oregon. The full-service tree lot provides trimming, loading, delivery, and custom snow flocking.

Visit https://www.newportdunes.com for more information.