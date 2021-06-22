Newport’s Crown Ace Hardware Stores Donate $10K to Autism by the Sea

Share this:

April was Autism Awareness Month, so the three Crown Ace Hardware stores in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar (along with the Irvine and Huntington Beach stores) decided to raise money for a Newport Beach-based nonprofit organization called Autism by the Sea.

Established in 2006, Autism by the Sea is a resource for families with children on the autism spectrum. Autism by the Sea partners with other not for profit organizations to provide education, support, and autism awareness programs for families with autistic children throughout Orange County.

The organization’s programs have ranged from holistic speakers and behavioral interventionists to elementary school autism awareness workshops.

Thanks to the support of charitable customers, Crown Ace raised more than $10,000 for Autism by the Sea.

Since 2009, Crown Ace has raised more than one million dollars for local and national charities. The Crown Ace legacy partner, Children’s Hospital Orange County, has been the beneficiary of several hundred thousand dollars.