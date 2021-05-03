Newport’s Perricone Juices Partners with Angels Baseball on ‘Home Run for Kids’

Share this:

Angels baseball fans are always rooting for our team to hit a home run whenever they play, and this year home runs are more important than ever.

This baseball season marks the Fourth Annual “Home Runs for Kids Program,” a partnership in which Newport Beach-based Perricone Juices has pledged to donate $250 per home run during Los Angeles Angels’ MLB games to the Orange County nonprofit organization, Miracles for Kids.

These generous donations benefit the families of children who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses and help support them financially and emotionally.

“This pledge makes a tremendous impact on the lives of the children and families that Miracles for Kids serves,” says Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “We are grateful for the ongoing support shown to our organization by both Perricone Juices and Angels Baseball, and are able to serve many more families thanks to their commitment to our cause.”

The Chairman of Perricone Juices, Joe Perricone, is a longtime supporter of Miracles for Kids.

“We understand the value of family, as Perricone Farms has been a family-owned and family-run business for more than 85 years,” said Joe Perricone. “Miracles for Kids goes above and beyond in their work to help families who are struggling, so this program is one way that we can support them and make a true impact on the lives of those families being served.”

The money raised through the Home Runs for Kids Program directly benefits families in need by funding programs that provide monthly financial aid, housing, food, clothing, mental health services, wellness activities, and more for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

To date, Miracles for Kids has raised over $100,000 thanks to this partnership, which has enabled the nonprofit organization to serve roughly 250 more families.

So the next time you watch an Angels game, cheer on Mike Trout and Albert Pujols—every time they hit one out, they also hit a homer for Miracles for Kids.

Perricone Juices by Perricone Farms is a family-owned business that squeezes and bottles juice from fresh fruit every day. The company has a commitment to quality and freshness that has been a part of the Perricone family since the company’s beginning in 1935. To learn more, visit www.perriconefarms.com.

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Miracles for Kids works to ease the hardships that come with terminal illnesses, including bankruptcy, depression, hunger, and homelessness and is one of the only organizations on the West Coast that provides monthly financial aid, subsidized housing, and counseling to families fighting for their child’s life. For more information, please visit www.miraclesforkids.org.