Newport’s River Jetty Restaurant Group Joins Forces with Chef Nancy Silverton for New Italian Steakhouse in Pacific Palisades

River Jetty Restaurant Group, a collaboration between partners Joseph “McG” Nichol and Jordan Otterbein established in Newport Beach in 2007 with the founding philosophy of creating dining experiences that that offered inspired cuisine and exemplary service in an inviting atmosphere, has quietly been building a culinary empire.

Their initial steak house, A Restaurant, sprung from the spot where the famous Arches restaurant called home. The adjacent A Market serves breakfast and lunch items as well as desserts and other items.

Then came CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar, followed by A Crystal Cove. A PCH in Long Beach is their most recent location, with A Sunset in Hollywood in the works.

Now, River Jetty Restaurant Group is partnering with James Beard Award winning chef Nancy Silverton and Caruso (a real estate development and hospitality company founded by Rick Caruso) to create Spacca Tutto, a new Italian American steakhouse concept at Caruso’s Palisades Village in the heart of the Pacific Palisades.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in August 2026.

According to press material, Spacca Tutto’s menu will feature a robust steak program alongside American classics, welcoming guests for lunch, dinner, or drinks. Lighter fare, including salads, seafood, and seasonal vegetable dishes, will make Spacca Tutto a natural fit for both daytime meals and evening dining. A bar menu with smaller bites will also be available. In addition, the wine program will feature nearly 250 Italian and domestic labels.

“At River Jetty, we pride ourselves on creating spaces that bring people together through exceptional food and genuine hospitality,” said McG, partner and Co-Founder of River Jetty Restaurant Group. “We’re honored to partner with Nancy and the Caruso team on a concept that brings that shared passion to life and celebrates the Palisades community we’re so proud to join.”

“The name Spacca Tutto reflects resilience, creativity, and courage – the same qualities driving the Palisades community to come roaring back in 2026,” said Rick Caruso. “With Nancy and River Jetty, we’re creating something bold and unmistakably Palisades. The arrival of best-in-class restaurant partners is yet another signal that the Palisades has a bright and thriving future.”

According to press material, “spacca tutto” is colloquially used in Italian to say, “go for it” or “give it your all!” Spacca Tutto will anchor the reimagined Palisades Village, marking a key milestone in the property’s rebuild after the January 2025 fires.

“Los Angeles has such a strong community, and the restaurant industry has always been a big part of that. I wanted to bring a new concept to the west side, pulling inspiration from the Italian flavors that Angelenos know well, alongside some new dishes inspired by a classic American steakhouse. I’m honored to be a part of the future of the Palisades,” said Nancy Silverton.

Spacca Tutto will be designed by AvroKO, a global, award-winning interior design firm celebrated for crafting the interiors of some of the most extraordinary hospitality experiences in the world.

For updates, please visit www.Palisadesvillageca.com.