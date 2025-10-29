Resort at Pelican Hill Embarks on Renaissance to Refresh and Elevate Guest Experiences

Entering the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach is like stepping back in time to the Italian Renaissance. The architectural style of the Resort is inspired by the works of Andrea Palladio, an Italian architect from the 16th century.

Details such as the Italian plaster finish, hand-made terra cotta finials sculpted by a master ceramicist and authentic paintings and tapestries lend an air of authenticity to the surroundings.

Even the landscape creates a Northern Italian environment. Olive, cypress, fig and pine trees as well as tall Canary palms grace the Resort.

And then there’s the Coliseum Pool with more than one million hand-cut glass mosaic tiles lining the pool’s bottom.

Groundbreaking for the Resort at Pelican Hill took place in September 2005. The Resort opened its doors on November 26, 2008.

The Resort offers 128 Villas with around-the-clock butler service; 204 residentially appointed Bungalow guest rooms and suites with private terraces and hand-carved limestone fireplaces; a Five-Star Spa with 22 treatment rooms and rejuvenating amenities across 23,000 square feet; and Pelican Hill Golf Club with 36 challenging ocean-view holes designed by Tom Fazio.

Marriott International took over management of the day-to-day operations at the Resort effective July 1, 2024. With this management arrangement, Marriott International is operating the hotel within its Luxury Group under the Resort at Pelican Hill name before it is set to join the St. Regis brand at a later date. Irvine Company will continue as the long-term owner and steward of this property.

Now, Marriott has announced that the Resort will embark on a renaissance this fall that reimagines the Resort while preserving the spirit of its original vision.

According to information on the Resort’s website, Pelican Hill Resort will have refreshed interiors and elevated guest experiences while ushering in “a new era of timeless luxury and allow this crown jewel of the Southern California coast to shine with renewed brilliance.”

Marriott has dubbed Pelican Hill Resort “the flagship of the St. Regis brand,” which will undergo a “thoughtful transformation that enhances its iconic character and introduces refined modernity across the property.”

The projects reportedly will focus on refining iconic spaces, modernizing interiors, and elevating guest experiences while preserving the timeless Palladian architecture that defines Pelican Hill.

Details and Dates

(According to the Pelican Hill website, all details subject to change. Dates are provided as a guideline; timelines will be updated regularly—visit https://pelicanhill.com).

Check-in: From January through June, arrivals are welcomed either at the Villa Clubhouse or at Allegra, elegantly reimagined as a temporary lobby within the Main Estate.

Main Estate (January – May 2026)

Floor plans remain largely unchanged; the goal is a refined expression of the established Palladian aesthetic—elevating finishes, furnishings, and guest flow while safeguarding the sense of arrival and sea-oriented vistas.

The Great Room: Afternoon refreshments and evening bar service will be hosted at the Villa Clubhouse or Pelican Grill during the refresh.

Caffè & Marketplace: Coffee service available at Allegra off the Main Drive and at the Villa Clubhouse.

Andrea Pop-Up: December 1 – January 12: Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and weekend brunch); hours to be announced. January 12 – March 1: Breakfast service daily; further enhancements to Andrea and adjacent spaces are scheduled later in the year.

Upper Estate: Beginning January 12, the Main Estate Lobby, The Great Room, and Caffè & Marketplace undergo enhancements (aesthetic refreshes, layout continuity preserved).

Andrea: Andrea operates in phases; a deeper refinement of the Andrea restaurant and adjacent bar/patio is planned later in the enhancement sequence.

Golf Course Sequencing & Availability: The upcoming renewal is led by Brian Curley (Curley‑Wagner Golf Design) with McDonald & Sons and focuses on full bunker reconstruction, tee‑box leveling and sodding, cart‑path repairs, and refreshed landscaping to preserve the classic design while meeting modern conditioning standards.

Starting November 3 and continuing through October 18, 2026, the golf courses will have certain holes closed on various dates. Call (855) 212-9677 during those months for bookings and information.

Beginning May 11, locker rooms close with completion targeted late July.

Pelican Grill

Interior refresh begins May 11; details forthcoming.

Spa & Fitness

January – March | Fitness

June – October | Spa

Discreet enhancements begin June 1, 2026, across the Men’s and Women’s Lounges, Salon, and Spa Boutique; layout remains unchanged. Services remain uninterrupted; active work Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fitness (Main Estate): Closed January 12 to March 27 for enhancement; guests may enjoy Fresh Air Fitness classes or the Villa Clubhouse Fitness during this period.

Bungalows

July 2026 – January2027

Bungalows remain bookable in “carefully designated sections” away from active work to preserve guests’ serenity. Enhancements occur in waves beginning July 1, focusing on new furniture, carpet and artwork to elegantly modernize interiors; floor plans remain unchanged. Active work windows: Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Villas & Villa Clubhouse

July 2026 – May 2027

Villas remain bookable in designated sections away from active work. Villa Breakfast will be provided at a location to be determined while the Clubhouse is closed. Villa guests are welcome to use the updated Main Estate Fitness Center (24 hours/day).

Enhancements in waves beginning July 1, focused on furnishings, textiles, and art; floor plans unchanged. Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sequencing.

Clubhouse and fitness enhancements begin Sept 1; scope includes an elegantly modern update to interiors plus a new bar & dining concept, library, and social space.

Rotunda and ocean view

Events continue uninterrupted in designated spaces away from active work. For availability, contact sales@pelicanhill.com (meetings) or weddings@pelicanhill.com (weddings).

Personal Reflections on Pelican Hill Resort

More than 20 years ago I attended events at the old Pelican Hill Country Club, which as I recall had a small but charming patio with a water fountain, and a nondescript ballroom that held maybe 300 guests for dinner.

Imagine my surprise the first time I visited the new Resort at Pelican Hill in late 2008. I was confused, delighted, and a bit overwhelmed. The old clubhouse was gone, replaced by a beautiful, sprawling Italian village.

The more time I spent at Pelican Hill Resort, the more I came to appreciate the breathtaking views, incredible architecture and artwork, the effortless hospitality, and the fabulous cuisine from the resort’s restaurants.

I have attended numerous events and celebrations at Pelican Hill Resort.

The Newport Beach Film Festival has used the Resort for receptions, including last year’s rotunda evening with actor Ewan McGregor. Newport Beach & Co. has hosted events there, including their annual awards evening.

The Resort’s annual “Festa dell’Autunno,” normally held in late October, was an Italian themed celebration fitting for Pelican Hill. Festa featured an Italian street festival with Italian food and wine plus live music along with guest chef dinners and a jazz brunch.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve held meetings at the Resort’s Caffe, or dined at Andrea restaurant, which closed at the beginning of the Pandemic and never reopened.

I recall the Resort’s former Executive Chef Jean Pierre Dubray inviting a handful of media to an evening in one of the villas, where he proceeded to make dinner for us while we watched and sipped wine.

My favorite memory of Pelican Hill Resort came during my birthday weekend in October of 2021, when I rented a four-bedroom villa for the weekend (Friday through Sunday). I invited a few friends over for a Friday night wine tasting, and on Saturday arranged for an exclusive wine-pairing dinner for me and nine close friends.

I hired one of the best French chefs in Orange County to cater my birthday event: Chef Pascal Olhats, who has owned and operated a handful of restaurants during his 30-plus year career. Chef Olhats planned the menu, matching his cuisine to my wines.

Among the menu items: thyme crusted seabass with tomato concasse and seafood essence sauce; steamed beet salad with herb goat cheese, roasted walnut, and Dijon vinaigrette over baby arugula and crispy frisée; roasted California ranch Poularde breast with foie gras truffle sauce and wild mushrooms; and mustard crusted lamb chops with herb jus and shallot butter asparagus.

Chef Pascal brought a dream team trio with him that included two chefs to help prepare the dishes and a server. The villa had a large gourmet kitchen complete with plates and silverware, perfect for an intimate dinner party. Best of all, my guests stayed that night at the villa, which sleeps 10, so we were free to indulge, which we did. And yes, we are still talking about that dinner four years later.