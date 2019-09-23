NHHS Alumni Name Hall of Fame Inductees

Share this:

The Newport Harbor High School Alumni Association recently named eight new members of its Hall of Fame, including chart-topping songwriters, record-setting athletes, award-winning architects, local leaders, inventors, as well as educators and philanthropists.

The six inductees include: Retired judge Selim S. Franklin, class of ’47; motorcycle racer and actor Bruce Penhall, class of ’75; architect Rolly Pulaski, class of ’53; songwriter Sharon Sheeley, class of ’57, Kona coffee farmer Suzanne Shriner, class of ’85; and inventor Hal Smith, class of ’44.

The Association is also recognizing former Newport Harbor High athletic director Jules Gage and English teacher Mary Lyons.

The new Hall of Fame members will be celebrated during a ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the Robert B. Wentz Theater at the High School. This free event is open to the public, with seating on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information visit newportharboralumni.org.