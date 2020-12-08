Night of Lights Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Dec. 10 thru Jan. 10

Share this:

Has the new Stay-at-Home order threatened to dampen your holiday spirit? No worries—Winter Fest OC’s Night of Lights, a magical and immersive winter wonderland drive-thru experience, is carrying on plans to operate at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa this year, with a few changes to safely meet all government guidelines.

Due to overwhelming support from community leaders, the previously postponed event is back and will run on new dates of Dec. 10 through Jan. 10 (excluding Christmas Eve), with time sessions ending at 9:30 p.m. nightly.

Tireless work from Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, OC Fair & Event Center CEO Michele Richards and Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau resulted in an agreement that fulfills state mandates, while allowing guests to enjoy more than 1,000,000 lights from the safety of their own vehicles.

The guided experience through a clearly defined mile-long route features themed holiday scenery, special effects such as snow flurries and bubbles, and animated light shows and tunnels synchronized to music through a car radio or smartphone.

“While we originally announced a postponement of Night of Lights OC to 2021 due to Governor Newsom’s limited stay at home order, we are excited to share that over the past few days we have diligently worked with Mayor Foley, the OC Health Care Agency and the OC Fair & Event Center to bring the event back with modifications and provide a safe activity for families to celebrate the holiday season,” said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Night of Lights OC.

Entry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at www.NightOfLightsOC.com. Tickets are $49.99 to $69.99 per car depending on day. Entrance begins at 5 p.m. with time sessions available until 9:30 p.m. Limited reservations are available per time session and guests are encouraged to buy in advance to reserve their date and time session before they sell out.

Holiday treats are available before entering the Night of Lights OC experience through pre-order when purchasing tickets. Seasonal favorites include hot cocoa, cinnamon sugar donuts, as well as Mom’s Bake Shoppe cookie buckets and brownies, tamales, Holiday ‘Family 4 Pack’ meals, and much more. Food is available to order online by 10 a.m. on the date of admission and will be available to pick-up prior to entering the drive-thru experience.

For more information, visit www.WinterFestOC.com.