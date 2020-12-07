Speak Up Newport Hosts ‘Crisis in Education’ Webinar Dec. 9

Share this:

It’s been a year of unprecedented challenges for our local schools in trying to set up procedures in an ever-changing world of COVID-19 restrictions.

Speak Up Newport is hosting a Webinar on Dec. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring educators from Orange Coast College, UCI, and the Newport Mesa Unified School District discussing how they are handling the COVID-19 situation on their campuses and what the impacts are to their students, teachers and staff.

Webinar guests are Angelica Suarez, President of Orange Coast College; Willie Banks, Vice Chancellor of Students Affairs at UCI; and Russell Lee Sung, Superintendent of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

If you have a question you would like to ask the presenters, please send it to: [email protected].

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Webinar.

To participate in this free Webinar please register at http://www.speakupnewport.com/covid19-crisis-in-education.