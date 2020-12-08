Newport Beach Launches ‘S.H.I.P. Shape’ Program to Encourage Local Shopping

Share this:

It has not been easy to keep things shipshape this year, but a coalition of Newport Beach civic, hospitality, business and merchant organizations want the public, and businesses, to do just that.

The Safe Health Initiative Pledge (S.H.I.P Shape) program, created in partnership between The City of Newport Beach, Newport Beach & Company, The Newport Beach Restaurant Association, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, Balboa Village Merchants Association and Balboa Island Merchants Association, Inc., urges business stakeholders to continue safe practices through the winter season.

According to information received from the city of Newport Beach, the pledge “aims to instill customer confidence while encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the holidays and beyond.”

The pledge includes five guidelines for businesses to follow. Each business that takes the pledge will receive a free toolkit with digital, printable and window displays to indicate their commitment to safety.

“We implore our residents to patronize these businesses and shop local,” said Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill in a press release announcing the S.H.I.P. Shape program. “This year, that means skipping big box stores and Amazon. It means eating outdoors or ordering take-out (and actually pick it up yourself) this winter.”

“Our community of businesses and restaurants needs our support to survive,” said Council Member Diane Dixon in a press release. “The sooner our businesses can fully open for business the better for all of us — our business owners, their customers and our city. Customers will have confidence shopping at those businesses that proudly display the safety seal of approval. I know I will.”

“With shutdowns imposed in our state, we can work together to help local businesses stay open and weather the storm,” said Newport Beach Council Member Kevin Muldoon in a press release.

“Providing a safe environment for employees and customers is a sure path to economic recovery,” said Steve Rosansky, President and CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. “It has been a challenging year, especially for our businesses, and we applaud their ability to pivot with every new mandate. There’s light at the end of the tunnel and this pledge serves as a reminder for all of us to remain vigilant, thus saving lives and the economy during what we hope is the final path to conquering the virus.”

The S.H.I.P. Shape pledge:

To help ensure the health and safety of our customers, my business:

Adheres to guidelines issued by the County and State. Frequently cleans and sanitizes high-touch areas. Requires face coverings and encourages frequent hand washing. Maintains capacities in accordance with City, County and State guidance. Monitors the health of employees.

For more information, visit http://VisitNewportBeach.com/ship-shape.