Nighttime Closures of Northbound Jamboree to Begin Feb. 6

Beginning on Sunday, February 6, construction work will require nightly closures of northbound Jamboree Road between Bayside Drive and East Coast Highway for about eight weeks.

Southbound lanes (that lead to Bayside Drive and Balboa Island) will remain open, and northbound traffic will be directed to Bayside Drive as an alternate route.

The northbound lanes in this area will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Please see map for details.

The project, to replace a large, nearly 100-year-old water main that serves the entire city, is being done at night to minimize traffic disruption during the day.

For questions please contact Alfred Castanon at (949) 644-3314 or [email protected], or Michael Sinacori at (949) 644-3342 or [email protected] from the City’s Public Works Department.