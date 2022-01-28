City Council Candidate Robyn Grant Ends Year with Strong Fundraising

Share this:

Robyn Grant’s campaign for Newport Beach’s Fourth District City Council has announced that the campaign ended 2021 with more than $60,000 raised from over 100 contributors.

Having only officially kicked off her campaign in November, Grant’s strong fundraising performance in such a short time shows the campaign is well on its way to having the resources necessary to win in November.

The next scheduled Newport Beach General Municipal Election for the election of Council Members representing Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6 will be November 8, 2022. Seven Council members represent seven different districts in Newport Beach, but are voted in at-large.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support I’ve received as I’ve begun my campaign to bring to City Hall a kind of leadership that listens,” said Grant. “And as excited as I am to hit this milestone, we still have a way to go to make sure my fiscally conservative message is heard in every corner of the City.”

Former Newport Beach Mayor Keith Curry noted, “Robyn Grant has been on fire. She’s everywhere. In less than two months since launching her campaign, she’s already been able to raise over $60,000 and pick up the support from leaders throughout Newport Beach and the County. She is on track to win this seat in November and will be an excellent representative for the residents of Newport Beach.”

Robyn Grant is a USC educated attorney with a specialty in real estate and environmental law and bachelor’s degree from UCLA. She is also a small business owner and teaches college classes in Business Law and Business Ethics.

Robyn has been active in Newport Beach government for over 20 years, serving two appointments to the Civil Service Board of Newport Beach after completing an appointment to the Library Board of Trustees and two appointments to the City Arts Commission, as well as serving on the Boards of several nonprofits including Speak Up Newport, Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter, and Leadership Tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.grantforcouncil2022.com.