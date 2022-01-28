Newport Beach In-Person Services to Resume Jan. 31

Share this:

As the number of new COVID-19 cases begins to decline throughout Orange County, Newport Beach’s permit counter, revenue operations and community centers will reopen to the public beginning Monday, January 31.

These services had been limited to virtual and drop-off only beginning January 3 in response to the recent COVID surge.

However, because community transmission remains high, the public is encouraged to conduct business remotely whenever possible.

The State mask mandate remains in effect for the City’s public facilities.