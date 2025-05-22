Newport Beach City Manager Update

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

As Newport Beach prepares for the busy summer season, I want to share news about a change the City is implementing to enhance public safety during peak holiday weekends.

In February, the City Council approved the expansion of our Safety Enhancement Zones to include West Newport and Corona del Mar during three major holiday weekends: Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. The new ordinance will begin this year’s Memorial Day weekend, from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 24 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 26.

Previously, the Safety Enhancement Zone was limited to a single weekend and location each year: July 4 on the Peninsula. Based on its success in promoting a safer and more family-friendly environment, we are extending this strategy to cover more areas of Newport Beach and dates that historically see increased activity.

The City’s goal is to maintain a safe, enjoyable environment for residents, visitors and families.

What does this expansion mean for residents and visitors?

Each Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekend, the Safety Enhancement Zones will be in effect in both West Newport and Corona del Mar. During this time, fines for violations of the Newport Beach Municipal Code are tripled. This includes, but is not limited to, infractions such as:

Loud and unruly gatherings. Large parties that disrupt neighbors may result in fines of up to $1,500 for a first violation and $3,000 for subsequent offenses within 90 days. If a large gathering continues after police officers request it to stop, fines may be imposed in 10-minute increments of a continued disturbance.

Noise, public intoxication, and other disturbances. Hosts and property owners are responsible for their guests’ behavior.

Failure to comply with short-term lodging permit rules. This can result in $1,000 fines and permit revocation for at least 60 days.

Use of fireworks. All fireworks are prohibited in Newport Beach, including those labeled “safe and sane.”

City Celebrates Arbor Day, 35 Years of Tree City Designation

The City hosted an event at Mariners Park on Friday, April 25 to celebrate Arbor Day and Newport Beach’s 35th consecutive year of recognition as a “Tree City USA” community by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The event included a proclamation from Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton, an educational presentation on the benefits of trees, and a display of Arbor Day-related artworks and poetry by Mariners Elementary School 3rd grade students. Attendees helped plant five new trees at the park.

To be recognized as a Tree City USA community, cities must have a qualifying tree board or department, public tree care ordinance, a community forestry program budget, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Wooden Seal from Former City Hall Restored

The historic wooden City Seal from the former Newport Beach City Hall on the Peninsula has been installed at the entrance of the new Civic Center at 100 Civic Center Dr.

The City’s Public Works Department coordinated the installation and refurbishment. The wooden seal has been in storage at a City facility after it was removed from the former City Hall building more than a decade ago.

The project was initiated by former Newport Beach Mayor Don Webb.

NBPD to Host Special Mobile Café June 7

Join the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) for a special NBPD Mobile Café at 10:30 a.m. on June 7 at the Central Library.

The theme will be “Books & Badges Storytime” as the Newport Beach Public Library kicks off its summer reading program.

The event will feature NBPD officers sharing engaging read-alouds, answering questions, and giving children a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to serve and protect the community. Don’t miss the chance to explore real police vehicles, snap some fun photos, and meet our officers up close!