Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast Raises $84K at Women of Greatness Brunch at Lido House

Mentors, business leaders, and community champions of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast gathered at the 8th annual Women of Greatness Brunch & Bubbly presented by OneRoot Foundation to honor the women who have impacted the lives of Orange County youth and their families.

Held on March 16, 2025, at The Lido House in Newport Beach, the event raised $84K, enabling BGC Central OC to enhance its programs and initiatives to support future female leaders at the Club.

The Women of Greatness Brunch & Bubbly featured a silent auction, music, presentations, and a delicious brunch.

In attendance were BGC Central OC Board of Directors, including Tom Callister, Veronica Coffie, Yvonne Herrell, Marla Noel, Alison Salsbury, and Frank & Shannon Tucker. Also in attendance were some of Orange County’s top business and community leaders, including US Bank, Fifth Third Bank, KPMG LLP, Council Member Natalie Rubalcava, Council Member Bonnie Peat, JoAnne Williams, CEO of JWilliams Staffing, Bob May, Executive Director of OneRoot Foundation, and Kelly Reynolds, vice president of Pacific Region for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

BGC Central OC presented its prestigious 2025 Woman of Greatness and Community Partner Awards to those who support the Club’s work in strengthening families, providing opportunities to female Club members, and igniting inspiration for future generations.

This year’s Woman of Greatness Award was presented to Michelle Yoshino, a trailblazer in corporate leadership and a dedicated community advocate. This prestigious recognition celebrates her unwavering commitment to mentorship, philanthropy, and youth empowerment. With a 37-year career at Xerox Corporation, Michelle has led with innovation and impact, dedicating her time to initiatives that uplift young women and support the next generation of leaders. Her contributions to the Boys & Girls Club’s College Bound program, high school mentorship efforts, and community volunteerism exemplify the values of leadership and service that define a Woman of Greatness.

The Community Partner Award was presented to the ACC Educational Foundation for its transformative impact through the High School Equivalency (HSE) Academy. The Foundation piloted its Spanish HSE program at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana, paving the way for expansion into communities across Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Offered completely free to Club participants, the program has empowered over 150 adults since 2018 to earn their high school equivalency certificates.

Cecy Rivera, a social entrepreneur and visionary, was the keynote speaker, inspiring attendees with her remarkable journey towards leadership and how the Club was an important factor. Now, in her second year at UCLA, she studies public affairs with a minor in education. Cecy is already making waves as the co-founder of Competitive Edge and The School of Life, two organizations dedicated to bridging education gaps in underserved communities. Her advocacy and impact have earned her national recognition, including being named a “Hispanic Star: Changemaker Shaping America” by the United Nations.

A proud alum of BGC of Central OC’s College Bound program, Cecy interned in Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program and most recently worked at the White House under the Executive Office of the President.

“Each year, we take great pride in celebrating the women who serve as mentors and advocates for the next generation of trailblazers in Orange County and beyond,” said Kristle Duran, chief operations officer of BGC Central OC. “We are grateful for the leaders and community champions who help raise awareness and funds for programs that strengthen families and support our Club’s mission.”

BGC Central OC’s mission is to ensure every child has mentors and champions in life. The impact of this year’s Women of Greatness honorees and support of the Club community has allowed the Club to ensure continued mentorship, focusing on providing equitable access to mentors, resources and opportunities for young women. The Club’s Women of Greatness philanthropy group invests in future female leaders and helps give Club members the confidence to pursue their goals.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, please visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com.

To learn more about the ACC Educational Foundation, please visit http://acc-ef.org.