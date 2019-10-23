OC Bus Tour Aims to Interest Students in Hospitality Jobs

Share this:

In January, the Orange County Visitors Association will launch the Orange County Tourism Workforce Initiative, a new program created to educate high school and community college students about career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The initiative’s centerpiece is a bus that will travel to high schools and community college campuses throughout Orange County through December 2020.

During campus visits, industry professionals will share their unique educational backgrounds and work experience. Participating schools will be provided with resources to connect students with employers and employment development programs.

“OCVA’s new initiative is a welcome strategy that will benefit both our students and the tourism industry that is so critical to Orange County’s economic vitality,” Lisa Bartlett, chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said in a prepared statement.

Visit Newport Beach will be one of the partners with OCVA on the initiative. Other organizations and businesses partnering with OCVA include: Visit Anaheim, Anaheim Resort Transportation, Best VIP Chauffeured Worldwide, the California State University System, OC Community Resources, Knott’s Berry Farm, OC Fair & Event Center, Travel Costa Mesa, Visit Huntington Beach, the Disneyland Resort, and Irvine Retail Properties.

“With more than 50 million visitors last year — and more forecasted over the next five years — Orange County’s tourism employers are seeking employees who want full-time, part-time or flexible schedules to accommodate education, family or other priorities and who possess a wide range of interests, skills and experience,” Jay Burress, OCVA chairman and president & CEO of Visit Anaheim, said in a prepared statement. “There is no better time to build a bridge between tourism businesses in need of motivated and forward-thinking employees and local high school and community college students who seek rewarding employment and, ultimately, successful careers.”

For more information, visit visittheoc.com.