OC Community Foundation Helps Preserve Dignity

The second annual Preserving Dignity, a Giving Day for Orange County’s older adults in need, was held on July 17, officials announced in a press release.

Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation partnered with five local nonprofit organizations to host the 24-hour effort, which raised $73,000 with participation from more than 233 donors, according to officials.

OCCF launched this initiative in 2017 to build the capacity of local nonprofits through a series of Collaborative Giving Days, the press release explains. Nonprofits with shared missions are invited to come together to boost collective giving for their causes.

“With the number of older adults living in Orange County expected to increase 17 percent by the year 2045, it is up to the nonprofit community to provide vital resources to this growing population,” Shelley Hoss, president of OCCF, said in the prepared statement. “For the second year, we are proud to power the Preserving Dignity Giving Day and support local organizations with similar commitments to OC’s older adults.”

OCCF powered the Preserving Dignity campaign with seed funding to support the marketing assets, campaign resources and collaborative partnerships.

The five organizations that participated in Preserving Dignity included Newport Beach-based Southern California Hospice Foundation, Alzheimer’s Orange County, SeniorServ, Council on Aging-Southern California, and St. Francis Home.

Additional collaborative Giving Days will be announced throughout the year.

For more information, visit oc-cf.org/iheartoc