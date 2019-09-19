Library Programs Offer ‘Glimpse of the Past’

Share this:

Library visitors can get a glimpse into the past through an art exhibit on display now at the central branch of the Newport Beach Public Library.

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission, in partnership with Sherman Library, presents “Newport Beach: Glimpses of the Past,” a special exhibition of historic photographs and other items from the archives of Sherman Library, on display at the library now through Nov. 1, library marketing specialist Katherine Mielke wrote in an email Tuesday.

The display includes photos from 1888 to 1966, including pictures of McFadden’s Landing, the McFadden Hotel, the historic Balboa Pavilion in 1900, China House, Port Theater and other Newport Beach landmarks, Mielke explained in a press release.

“Life in Newport Beach is captured in photographs of surfing championships, sailing regattas and bathing beauties,” the message reads.

Sherman Library has worked to preserve the history of Newport Beach and neighboring communities for more than 50 years, officials explained in the press release.

The historic photographs in the exhibit were selected from a collection of thousands of photographs, documents, and maps by Sherman Library Director Paul Wormser.

Another library event honoring the history of Orange County is the upcoming “Rock ‘n’ Roll in Orange County: Music Madness and Memories.”

The library will host an evening with Chris Epting, best-selling author, TV host and local pop culture authority, on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are highly encouraged as there is limited seating for this event.

Epting will share his extensive knowledge of local history, focusing on pop culture stories that have their origins in the OC. He has written over 30 books, but will focus his lecture on one of his favorites, “Rock ‘n’ Roll in Orange County: Music Madness and Memories.” Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

When it comes to rock and roll history, Epting has written extensively about the topic, co-writing memoirs with rock and roll hall of famers John Oates and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen, and authoring the popular “Led Zeppelin Crashed Here: The locations of America’s Rock and Roll Landmarks.”

“Elvis, the Beatles, the Righteous Brother – they all are connected to the OC, along with many other music legends, and Chris (Epting) has the stories that will interest and entertain his audience,” Mielke wrote.

This event is funded by donations from the Friends of the Library.

Register online at newportbeachca.gov/events.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/CulturalArts or newportbeachlibrary.org or call (949) 717-3800.