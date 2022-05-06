OC Marathon Had 1400 Entrants Running Through Fashion Island and Corona del Mar

Share this:

Congratulations to JJ Santana, 35, of Las Vegas and Heather Huggins, 48, of Monrovia—they were the fastest man and woman in the 2022 SDCCU OC Marathon, which took place on Sunday, May 1.

Santana finished with a time of 2:22:57, while Huggins had a final time of 3:07:29.

More than 1400 runners entered the OC Marathon this year, which started in front of the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa (now renamed VEA) just south of Santa Barbara Drive.

The first mile of the OC Marathon course featured views of the Pacific Ocean before winding through Corona del Mar including the Ocean Boulevard with cliff side views of Big Corona del Mar State Beach.

Runners traversed Bayside Drive past the Newport Harbor Yacht Clubs and homes and boats of Newport Harbor. Exceptional views awaited runners at the bluffs overlooking the Upper Newport Bay Estuary Reserve.

Runners continued into Costa Mesa, passing by the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, around South Coast Plaza, and through the campus of Segerstrom High School. One more mile in Santa Ana before turning onto the Santa Ana River Trail for 1.5 miles before exiting at the Gisler footbridge and on to the OC Fairgrounds.

Total distance of the OC Marathon is 26.2 miles. The average 180lb runner is estimated to burn roughly 3600 calories in completing the marathon.

Newport Beach Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.