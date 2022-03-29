Share this:

OC Parks April Calendar of Events for Newport Beach

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Wild Tales

10 – 10:45 a.m. | Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

Wild Tales will be offered every Friday and includes a different outdoor story time in our newly renovated amphitheater, an age-appropriate hike and a craft project in our classroom.

April 3 – Introduction to Landscape and Nature Photography

3 – 5 p.m. | Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

Fancy equipment and expensive software aren’t necessary to capture beautiful landscapes and nature scenes, especially here at Upper Newport Bay! In this introductory workshop we will focus on subject matter, composition and lighting to give participants the basics they need to take compelling photographs in the outdoors, no matter what type of equipment they use. The program will start with a short classroom session, followed by a walk along the bay to practice in the light.

April 10 – Second Sunday Restoration

9 – 11:30 a.m. | Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

Join Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve staff and volunteers in enhancing the Bay’s habitat for local wildlife. Activities may include non-native plant removal, planting natives, watering, trash cleanup and butterfly garden maintenance. No experience is necessary. Please bring a hat, sunscreen, snacks, etc. Water and tools are provided.

April 16 – Full Moon Hike

7 – 9 p.m. | Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

Meet at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center for a walk around the Bay, lit by the full moon. We will see and hear nocturnal animals as the “night shift” clocks in for duty. If conditions are favorable, we will also examine the moon through our telescope after the hike.

April 17 – Upper Newport Bay History Walk

1 – 3 p.m. | Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

The earliest evidence of human activity at Upper Newport Bay goes back nearly 9,000 years, with people living here continuously for at least the last 2,000 years. During this easy walking program, we will cover how the Bay and surrounding lands have been used in all the major periods of California’s history, from the Native Americans who first lived here, through Spanish colonization and the Mission period, all the way to the formation of the County Park in 1989.

April 23 – Earth Day at the Bay

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

OC Parks and the Newport Bay Conservancy invite you to attend our annual celebration: Earth Day at the Bay!

This free, family-friendly event features environmental-themed exhibits from community partners and local artists. Booths will feature activities that include arts and crafts, science, discovery and educational information. There will be live music throughout the day and a scavenger hunt complete with prizes. No advanced registration required.

April 24 – Crafty Kids Sunday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Upper Newport Bay

Come join us for a fun, themed craft project anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.! Crafty Kids Sunday features free craft activities in the Muth Interpretive Center’s Discovery Classroom.

For more information on these activities and to register, visit www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

OC Parks manages nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical and coastal facilities and open space for the County of Orange as part of OC Community Resources. Visit http://www.ocparks.com.