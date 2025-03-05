OC Restaurant Week Kickoff Event Features Newport Eateries

By Malena Gordon | Special to the NB Indy

Orange County Restaurant Week launched with a tasty and fun VIP launch party on Saturday, March 1, marking the week-long dining adventure perfect for foodies looking to “celebrate their own way” with special edition menus, according to the OC Restaurant Week website.

OC Restaurant Week is the time for families, couples, and wine lovers to discover special menus and signature cocktails from about 200 participating restaurants with 30 of those from Newport Beach. This week-long dining adventure concludes on Saturday, March 8.

Marriott Irvine Spectrum hosted this year’s VIP launch party on Saturday, March 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The party was a vibrant and positive experience with over 30 Orange County restaurants (many from Newport Beach), and notable Paso Robles wineries pouring tastes of their signature vino.

As I maneuvered through the venue, I stopped at most of the Newport restaurants. Sidedoor, Red O, and Lighthouse all had something new or different to offer.

Executive Chef Matt Luna of Sidedoor Gastropub explains his expertise is focused on seafood which is showcased in the special menu. I asked him to encapsulate the flavors on the Restaurant Week menu. He says, “Umami, a range of fresh seafood and meat, Asian and French twists.”

Their new spring menu will launch in April featuring several new dishes and a current favorite mussel dish.

I indulged in Red O’s bite-size Hamachi crudo in cara cara aguachile topped with sea beans, watermelon, radish, and cucumber, dressed with olive oil and salsa verde then sprinkled with sea salt. In other words, a raw yellowtail fish marinated in a spicy, citrus-based sauce that packs a flavorful punch.

For this week, Red O is offering brunch, lunch, and dinner menus ranging from $25-$60 per person. Their notable “Bottomless Mix and Match Cocktails” are only available during their weekend brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. I know where I’ll be this weekend.

If you’re more of a night owl, Red O is launching Fire it Up Fridays, a new four-week series beginning March 14 that features a $99 tomahawk dinner special with a live guitarist and fire dancer. Director of Marketing Ashleigh Wiehl says, “If everyone loves it, it’ll be sure to stay.”

Lighthouse prepared bite-size samples of their fried chicken slider, filet crostini, and shrimp cocktail that are offered on their regular brunch and dinner menu as starters and entrees. While these dishes are not offered on their OC Restaurant week menu, they have brunch and dinner menu specials with two-course and three-course options.

For a complete list of all participating restaurants and menus, visit the Orange County Restaurant Week website: https://ocrestaurantweek.com