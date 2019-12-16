OC United Way Provides Help on Tax Returns

Share this:

Orange County United Way will provide free tax return filing services for households who expect to earn less than $60,000 this year.

If a participant worked in 2019 and whose household earned income was less than $56,000, he or she may qualify for cash-back tax credits that can increase a refund, officials explained in a recent email.

Community members must make an appointment for tax filing assistance at the Melinda Hoag Smith Center for Healthy Living, 307 Placentia Ave.

United Way requires community members bring the following documents to their appointment: Government-provided photo identification, social security card, Form W-2 and/or 1099s, health insurance coverage statement, childcare provider’s contact information and Tax ID number, bank account number for direct deposit refund, and a copy of their 2018 income tax return.

To make an appointment, call (888) 434-8248 or visit ocfreetaxprep.com.