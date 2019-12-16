Botox, Skincare Clinic Opens in Westcliff

Share this:

Botox provider SkinSpirit opened its first Southern California location earlier this month in Newport Beach, the company announced recently.

The aesthetic skin and body care clinic opened its doors on Dec. 5 at 2135 Westcliff Dr., in the newly-renovated shopping center, The Walk, officials confirmed in an email on Wednesday. The new 2,960-square-foot facility is equipped with eight service rooms staffed by five practitioners and will be led by Medical Director, Dr. Dean Vistnes.

Lynn Heublein, CEO of SkinSpirit, said they are excited to expand into the area and share their services.

“We have selected Orange County as the first destination to introduce our skilled practitioners, scientifically-proven methods, and comprehensive, tailored services because of the interest in cutting-edge beauty treatments we’ve seen in this area,” Heublein said in a prepared statement. “We’re happy to join this vibrant community and welcome our Newport Beach neighbors into our brand-new clinic.”

Medically trained professionals use “cutting-edge technology and premium services that deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results,” officials explained in a prepared statement.

The company is one of the top providers of cosmetic Botox in the country, according to the message.

Additionally, SkinSpirit is among the first clinics in the country offering CoolTone technology, a magnetic muscle stimulation device that penetrates the muscle layers and induces involuntary muscle contractions to strengthen, tone and firm the human body.

Other services on the menu include: Medical grade facials; treatments to improve skin texture, tone and tightening; injectables and dermal fillers; hair treatments; and body sculpting.

“Born out of the desire to help every person — at every age — feel confident in their skin,” officials wrote in a recent email.

Through the month of December, the clinical spa will be offering “Glow & Go” appointments, which will allow guests to schedule day-of appointments, a service not normally available, officials confirmed in the email.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Jan. 23 from 5–8 p.m. The event is open to the public, but those interested must RSVP by calling (949) 688-5580.

For more information, visit skinspirit.com.