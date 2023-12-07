OEB Breakfast Co. in Newport Beach Adds 12 New Dishes to its Menu

Share this:

OEB Breakfast Co. in Newport Beach has a dozen new reasons to visit the restaurant this month. Instead of celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas, OEB debuts 12 new dishes that won’t cost diners five golden rings.

The new menu items feature gourmet options for both breakfast and lunch, including a Blue Fin Tuna Poke Bowl, Shakshuka, Quinoa Harvest Bowl and Market Salad.

“We are thrilled to introduce 12 new menu additions that provide more lunch options for our guests, while still thoughtfully complementing our beloved elevated breakfast experience,” said OEB Founder and Chef Mauro Martina. “The revamped menu will ensure our guests can find even more satisfying, crave-worthy menu items to love from OEB, no matter what time of day they dine with us.”

The new menu items include:

Smoked Pastrami Benny: Shaved smoked pastrami, smoked sweet mustard, poached eggs, served on a butter croissant with brown butter hollandaise and beef tallow fried herb potatoes.

Shakshuka: Seasoned San Marzano tomato sauce, Fresno chilis, Za’atar spice, chickpeas, poached eggs, feta, fresh herbs, rustic French rye bread.

Mattina Bowl: Quinoa flax oatmeal, almond milk, maple syrup, banana, fresh berries, toasted pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, açaí, Greek yogurt.

Who Let the Cobbs Out: Artisan greens, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon lardons, pickled red onion, blue cheese, boiled egg, fresh dill, jalapeno ranch dressing.

Market Salad: Artisan greens, blueberries, mango, avocado, goat cheese, smoked almonds, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette. Smoked Chicken and Seared Ahi Tuna are available as an add-on.

Not So Traditional Caesar Salad: Baby romaine, bacon lardons, Parmigiano Reggiano, toasted panko breadcrumbs, lemon caper dressing. Smoked Chicken is available as an add-on.

Once Upon a Time in Niçoise: Artisan greens, grape tomatoes, green beans, boiled egg, Kalamata olives, fingerling potatoes, fried capers, lemon mustard vinaigrette.

Blue Fin Tuna Poke Bowl: Marinated Ahi Tuna, Umami rice, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro crema, edamame, roasted pineapple, avocado, pickled red onion, microgreens, lime, citrus vinaigrette.

Quinoa Harvest Bowl: Quinoa, spinach, smoked chicken, boiled egg, edamame, grape tomatoes, pickled beets, avocado, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, lemon mustard vinaigrette.

Pastrami Sandwich: Sliced pastrami, smoked and sweet mustard, dill pickle, marble rye. Served with pomme gaufrettes fried in beef tallow, artisan greens or gluten-free potatoes.

Smoked Chicken Club: Smoked chicken, greens, hardwood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, chipotle mayo, rustic French rye. Served with pomme gaufrettes fried in beef tallow, artisan greens or gluten-free potatoes.

Cali Burger: Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, cheddar, artisan brioche bun. Served with pomme gaufrettes fried in beef tallow, artisan greens or gluten-free potatoes.

For those with elevated palates, OEB’s menu features unique ingredients like beef tallow, truffle, caviar and smoked meats, many of which rotate seasonally to keep the menu fresh and exciting. Ingredients have been carefully selected from local California purveyors like Ingardia Brothers produce, Bread Artisan Bakery, Schreiner’s Fine Sausages, Inc. and Vital Farms Eggs.

OEB is located at 1104 Irvine Ave. in Westcliff Plaza and is open on is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit https://us.eatoeb.com/locations/california.

Founded in Calgary, AB, Canada, in 2009 by Chef Mauro Martina, OEB Breakfast Co. is a chef-driven concept with the belief that breakfast should be led by artistry and passion. The growing brand has 14 locations in North America (12 in Canada and two in the U.S.), with additional locations planned in California. The Newport Beach location is the only OEB in California.