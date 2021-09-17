Off the Menu: Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Sept. 20

Share this:

National Cheese Pizza Day was Sept. 5, but an even better pizza day is coming up: National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Monday, Sept. 20.

And what better pizza palace to order a pepperoni pie from than Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store on Bristol Street in Newport Beach.

On Sept. 20, Sgt Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will offer complimentary pepperoni toppings on any whole pie or double pepperoni on the classic pepperoni pizza.

Committed to serving the highest-quality pizza made with only fresh, premium ingredients, Sgt. Pepperoni’s proudly serves cult-favorite Roni Cup Pepperoni. Known for its thick-cut and crispy, curly cup shape, Roni Cup Pepperoni pairs perfectly with Sgt. Pepperoni’s fresh, housemade pizza sauce and dough.

This offer is available for dine-in and carry out at all three Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza locations: Newport Beach, Irvine and Aliso Viejo.

And when you go to Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza, bring some LEGOS with you.

The owners of Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza love to give back to the community by hosting fundraisers for local sports teams and donating pizzas and gift cards to first responders and other deserving individuals and groups.

Perhaps the charitable endeavor that closest to the hearts of Sgt. Pepperoni’s owners and staff is their annual fundraiser for Julian’s LEGO Corner, held every September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Julian’s LEGO Corner is an Orange County-based charity that donates new LEGO kits for seriously ill hospitalized children to play with while they undergo medical care at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).

Now in its sixth year, the September fundraiser helps spread awareness for Julian’s LEGO Corner and celebrates Julian’s legacy by bringing a smile to other children at CHOC.

Last year, Sgt. Pepperoni’s raised $16,000, which bought a lot of LEGOS. The team has an even bigger goal in 2021.

To show your support for Julian’s LEGO Corner, Sgt. Pepperoni’s will be collecting new, unopened LEGO sets and cash donations at all three locations for CHOC patients throughout September.

Visit www.SgtPepps.com.