Off the Menu: Father’s Day Dining in Newport Beach

Ready to spoil Dad with an afternoon or evening dining in a restaurant again?

June 21 is Father’s Day, and Newport Beach restaurants are ready to welcome you and your family to enjoy a special Father’s Day meal. Most restaurants are open for dining, but a few have special Father’s Day menus meant to highlights dishes dads will enjoy. Some restaurants even offer special Father’s Day barbecue kits to-go for those who prefer to partake in a family dinner at home.

Bayside

Bayside is cooking up something special on Father’s Day. The restaurant offers both brunch (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to close) on Father’s Day, with live music during both seatings.

The two-course brunch menu comes with complimentary free-flowing Champagne or draught beer for $49, with items like steak and eggs, rack of lamb, a breakfast burger, the Bayside Benedict, and wild mushroom crusted halibut. Bayside also has a two-course menu for the kiddos, so they can join in the fun.

The full dinner menu is back, and will be available the evening of Father’s Day.

Visit www.Baysiderestaurant.com for details.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow Restaurant is going all-out for Father’s Day—the restaurant is offering a special three-course (plus sides) Father’s Day BBQ menu from 2 to 9 p.m. for $45 per person, and a three-course Prime Rib dinner from 2 to 9 p.m. for $45 per person.

Both dinners begin with a choice of three starters, then the entrees change course. The BBQ menu offers a choice of main entrees, including baby back ribs, half BBQ chicken, grilled king salmon, mixed grill kabob, and grilled flat iron steak. The prime rib dinner entrée is – you guessed it – prime rib: 10 oz. prime rib of beef, plus large Idaho russet baked potato, broccolini, au jus, and creamy horseradish.

Both dinners offer a choice of desserts. And best of all, all dads dining at The Bungalow on Father’s Day receive a custom, engraved Bungalow Manhattan glass, compliments of The Bungalow.

Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Five Crowns

Five Crowns has two great ideas for Father’s Day. First, Five Crowns is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Father’s Day, with a full menu of Five Crowns favorites, including the legendary prime rib.

Five Crowns also has a family-style, at-home Father’s Day feast that serves four, and includes either Certified Angus Beef Filets ($99) or Certified Angus Beef Prime NY ($119) plus seasonings and sides.

Visit https://www.lawrysonline.com/five-crowns.

Fleming’s

Celebrate Father’s Day with a three-course dine-in menu for $100 per person that features prime bone-in ribeye and lobster, with choice of starters and desserts. Add a bourbon tasting experience for $20 that includes sips of three noted bourbons.

If you prefer to celebrate at home, Fleming’s has a three-course Family Menu available that feeds four or six people. The menu is extensive and includes a variety of appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts.

Visit https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/ca/newport-beach.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

Tavern House already has a fabulous brunch menu, but for Father’s Day, Chef/Co-owner David Wilhelm has added barbecue specials such as BBQ Pork Hash with Poached Eggs and Tobasco Hollandaise, BBQ Pork Sandwich with Beer Cheese Sauce and Crispy Onions, and a BBQ Pork Cheeseburger.

Or if Dad is more of a steak guy, check out the “Manly Man” Double RR 20 oz Rib Eye Steak & Eggs. Other classics on the brunch menu include the legendary chicken & waffles—maybe the best fried chicken you’ve ever had.

Beverage favorites include chilled beers, Bloody Marys, margaritas (try the watermelon) and other cocktails. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

Taco Rosa

Taco Rosa has several Father’s Day BBQ kits to-go that feeds four hungry people. The

BBQ Tacos al Pastor (Vampiro) is $40 and includes 2 lbs of Pastor-marinated thinly sliced filets (8 ea-4oz) plus queso mixto, chopped white onion, cilantro, a dozen tortillas, and salsa jalapeño. The BBQ Chicken Breast feast is $45 and includes 2 lbs of chicken breast filets (4 ea-8 oz) plus queso mixto, pico mesa, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, salsa jalapeño, and a dozen tortillas.

And finally, the BBQ Tacos Asada kit is $50 and includes 2 lbs of seasoned skirt steak (4 ea-8 oz steak filets), queso mixto, chopped white onion, cilantro, and a dozen tortillas. Add an order of chips and guacamole or rice and beans to any kit, and you have a fun Father’s Day feast.

Must order by 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 for pickup on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visit www.TacoRosa.com.

The Winery Newport

The Winery is open on Father’s Day, but in addition to dining in, The Winery is offering a prime rib dinner to-go with all the fixings. The cost is $125 for 2 people of $250 for four, and includes prime rib with au jus (each cut is 10-12 ounces), cream of horseradish, classic caesar salad, Yukon gold potato-butternut squash gratin, roasted brussels sprouts, and homemade peach cobbler. Add-on options are a 10 ounce grilled lobster tail ($42) or a chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail ($20).

Place your order by Friday, June 19 for pickup on Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m.

Visit www.thewineryrestaurants.com.