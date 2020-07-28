Off the Menu: Five Crowns Adds Patio Dining and Virtual Cheese Event

Share this:

Five Crowns and SideDoor are back!

The adjoining dynamic duo of restaurants in Corona del Mar have reopened their doors for patio seating in the Five Crowns backyard patio area for open-air dining in what can best be described as a setting reminiscent of an English country garden.

The new catchphrase “thoughtfully spaced tables” is at work here, along with fire pits for our chilly coastal evenings.

The historic Five Crowns venue has been a fixture in Corona del Mar since 1965 and offers both classic and modern dishes, while SideDoor – Orange County’s first Gastropub – is known for its charcuterie and cocktails, among other things.

The dual menu now used includes signature dishes from each restaurant, available for patio dining and to-go.

For those hoping to dine on the patio, remember that masks are required to be worn by guests when moving throughout the property, and by staff at all times.

View Five Crowns and SideDoor’s full reopening plan at www.LawrysOnline.com/Five-Crowns-Reopening.

Reservations are recommended as the outdoor seating is limited. Visit www.TheFiveCrowns.com or call (949) 760-0331. The restaurant is open from 5 to 8 p.m. daily except Monday.

But wait—that’s not all Five Crowns is up to. They have launched a series of virtual events that continues this Thursday, July 30, with an Around the World Virtual Cheese Event.

Five Crowns cheesemonger Tracy Nelsen hosts this virtual cheese and wine tasting class on Thursday at 7 p.m. The class will feature five different cheeses, each cheese from a different country: Italy, France, USA, England and Spain. Accoutrements include bread, jam, honey and fruit. Each cheese tray comes with one bottle of wine: Shannon Ridge cabernet sauvignon or Raeburn chardonnay.

The cost is $50, and includes all cheese and accoutrements, plus a bottle of wine. Order through the Five Crowns take-out menu, and pick everything up Tuesday or Wednesday evening between 5 and 8 p.m., or Thursday before 7 p.m.

Visit www.TheFiveCrowns.com for more information, and to learn about upcoming classes and events.