Off the Menu Side Dish: Cheese Versus Watermelon

Share this:

Ultimate Cheese & Charcuterie Party

SideDoor may have a terrific burger on their menu, but they also are experts on cheese. In fact, you can taste a variety of cheeses on July 17 at the Ultimate Cheese

Set in Five Crowns and SideDoor’s picturesque outdoor patio and garden, the ultimate celebration of fromage is held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is the culmination of SideDoor’s popular monthly Cheese Takeovers and highlights all creameries featured in the series which began last February. It includes beer pairings from The Bruery and features English Cheeses (February), Hook’s Cheese, Mineral Pt., WI (March), Pennyroyal Farm, Boonville, CA (April), Sweet Grass Dairy, Thomasville, GA (May), and New England Cheeses from Various Boutique Creameries (June).

Tickets to the Ultimate Cheese & Charcuterie Backyard Party are $70 per person.

Ticket includes unlimited samplings of all featured cheeses and charcuterie plus complimentary beer pairings. Visit SideDoorCDM.com or call (949) 717-4322.

Surf & Sand & Watermelon

Summer and watermelon go hand-in-hand, especially at the Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach. The resort is offering juicy flavors of fresh watermelon throughout the spa and in specially summer dishes and cocktails.

You can get a Watermelon and Lime Summer Aromablend Treatment, and then go to Splashes restaurant for a refreshing compressed watermelon salad with wild arugula, compressed watermelon, feta, mint, black pepper and strawberry meringue. Pair that with the Watermelon margarita with dobel diamanté tequila, fresh watermelon juice, pineapple juice and lime, and you have the perfect Watermelon day. Visit surfandsandresort.com for more information.