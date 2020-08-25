Off the Menu Side Dish: Five Crowns Introduces Weekly Family Meal Kits

Share this:

What’s the hot item now available at a handful of local restaurants?

Meal Kits.

Consumer habits have changed, especially when it comes to dining out, or even cooking at home. Many people find it more convenient (and safer) to just order food to go.

Now, Five Crowns has joined the Meal Kit fold, but of course they’re doing it the Five Crowns way—with style.

The restaurant has announced that it is introducing a lineup of seasonal, weekly meal specials just in time for virtual back-to-school. Relax and let Five Crowns do the cooking with fully prepared Family Meal Kits courtesy of Executive Chef Alejandra Padilla.

Each meal serves four and comes with a main dish, three sides and dessert. New meals will be available beginning each Wednesday through the following Tuesday.

Guests may pre-order meals days in advance or place same-day orders by 2 p.m. Takeout with curbside pickup and delivery options are available.

Here’s the Family Meal Kit Schedule:

August 19-25:

Whole Roast Jidori Chicken, $69

Sides: Mixed Green Salad, Grilled Baby Carrots with Parsley and Goat Cheese, and Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Garlic and Herbs

Dessert: Tres Leches Cake

August 26-September 1:

“Al Pastor” Marinated Pork Steaks, $89

Sides: CdM Truffle “Street” Corn, Citrus & Avocado Salad with Cilantro Vinaigrette, Sautéed Summer Zucchini & Spinach

Dessert: Vanilla Bean Flan

September 2-8:

Grilled Swordfish with Lemon & Herbed Butter, $99

Sides: Wild Rice, Steamed Asparagus, Caesar Salad

Dessert: Chocolate Pot De Crème

September 9–15:

Fried Jidori Chicken, $89

Served with Tabasco honey, dill ranch and ketchup.

Sides: Apple Fennel Slaw, StilCheddar Mac’n Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake

September 16–22:

Lamb Leg with Jalapeno Chimichurri, $99

Sides: Cous Cous, Glazed Carrots, Melon & Feta Salad

Dessert: Fig and Strawberry Tarts

Ordering Details:

Hours of Operation: Tues–Sun, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Closed Mondays)

To place an order for a Five Crowns Family Meal Kit visit TheFiveCrowns.com or call (949) 760-0331.

Address: Five Crowns, 3801 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar.