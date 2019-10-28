Banning Ranch 20th Anniversary Gala

Share this:

Banning Ranch Conservancy is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the effort to Save Banning Ranch.

The event will be from 6–9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Marina Park, at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., on the Balboa Peninsula.

Conservancy President Steve Ray spoke during public comment on non-agenda items at the Newport Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, announcing details about the gala and sharing information about their current efforts.

“In our learned opinion, with the Banning Ranch Conservancy, the days of any major development at Banning Ranch are over,” Ray said. “We have moved beyond that, all parties have, and we are looking to the future of Banning Ranch.”

They are “working seriously” toward the next part of their mission statement, acquiring the property, Ray confirmed.

“I have every confidence we will be able to achieve that,” he added.

The nonprofit officially opened their offices Newport Beach a few weeks ago, Ray said. They have plans for the future plans that they intend on sharing fairly soon, he noted.

Next weekend’s event will include dinner, program with engaging speakers, honorees, awards, announcements, silent and live auction, and music.

Featured speaker is Dr. Charles Lester, former executive director of the California Coastal Commission. He is a “hero to all Banning Ranch advocates,” BRC officials wrote in an announcement.

Tickets are $125 per individual or $235 per couple. Sponsorships are available, starting at $350.

Banning Ranch is 401 acres of coastal wetlands, mesas, arroyos, grasslands, vernal pools and coastal bluffs, located between the cities of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa.

The nonprofit’s mission is “to preserve, acquire, conserve and manage the entire Banning Ranch as permanent public open space, park and coastal nature preserve”.

For more information, visit banningranchconservancy.org or call Steve Ray at (310) 961-7610