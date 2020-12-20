On Faith: Local Christmas Church Services 2020

Share this:

Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist: Dec. 24 at 6 pm. www.christbytheseanb.org and www.facebook.com/christbytheseanb. (949) 673-3805.

Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational: Livestream Dec. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. (949)-644-7400. www.cdmucc.org.

Harbor Christian Church: Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. www.harborchristianchurch.com. (949) 645-5781.

Liberty Baptist Church: Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. in person and livestream. www.libertybaptistchurch.org. (949) 760-5444.

Lutheran Church of the Master: Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., outdoors. (949) 759-1031. www.lightofthemaster.net.

Mariners Church: Dec 21 at 6 p.m.; Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.; Dec. 23 at 12, 4 and 6 p.m.; Dec 24 at 10 a.m., 12, 2, 4, 6, 8 p.m. (afternoon services require reservation). (949) 769-8100. Services available on-line as well. https://www.marinerschurch.org.

Newport Center United Methodist Church: Dec. 24 starting at 9 a.m. online. www.newportcenterumc.org. (949) 644-0745

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church: Dec. 24 at 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at 8,10 a.m., 12 p.m. (949) 673-3775. www.olmc.net. Services in parking lot or online.

Our Lady Queen of Angels: Dec. 24 online any time after 3 p.m.; Dec. 25 at 7, 8:30, 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m. Outside on school parking lot. (949) 644-0200. www.olqa.org.

Redeemer Orange County, meets outside at Temple Bat Yahm: Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (949) 553-2060. www.redeemeroc.org.

Rock Harbor Church: Dec. 23 at 5, 7 p.m.; Dec 24 at 5, 7 p.m. in person. (714) 384-0914. www.rockharbor.org.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24 at 1, 3, 5 p.m. (949) 574-2200. www.sapres.org. Online and in person (reservations required).

St. James Anglican Church Newport Mesa: Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. Outdoor in parking lot, chairs provided, 6 p.m. Livestream service www.stjamesnb.org. (949) 999-3900

St. James Episcopal: Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Online only. (949) 675-0210. www.stjamesnewport.org.

St. Mark Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., Christmas worship and music video will be posted online. Also Angel Walk on Dec. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. (masks and social distancing required). (949) 644-1341. www.stmarkpresbyterian.org.

St. Matthew’s Church: Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Livestream. 11 p.m. Candlelit Mass in Barnabas Pavilion. (949) 219-0911. www.stmatthewsnewport.com.

Viewpoint Church: Dec 24 at 3 p.m. in person and online. (949) 345-9228. www.viewpointchurch.org.

Watermark Church: Dec. 24 at 2, 3, 5 p.m. Reservations required. (714) 597-6000. www.watermarkocchurch.com.

