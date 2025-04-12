On the Agenda: April 15 Newport Beach City Council Meeting

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The next meeting of the Newport Beach City Council will be on Tuesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. The full agenda is available here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/77124/72.

Agenda items include:

A $1.2 million contract award with Irvine-based Griffin Structures, Inc., for construction management services for the upcoming Fire Station 1 and Branch Library replacement project.

Consideration of a notice of intent to override the Orange County Airport Land Use Commission’s determination of inconsistency for an amendment to Newport Beach’s Housing Opportunity Overlay Zoning and Coastal Zoning Districts. The amendment pertains to nine properties located in the John Wayne Airport (JWA) notification area. The City is required to submit an amendment to the Orange County Airport Land Use Commission for a consistency determination with the JWA Airport Environs Land Use Plan. In March, the airport commission found the City’s amendment to be inconsistent with the JWA land use plan. The Council action would authorize staff to provide notification of the Council’s intent to override the commission’s finding of inconsistency.

A license agreement with Heritage Wellness Collective for temporary use of City property to operate and manage the Corona del Mar Farmers’ Market. The current agreement for the CdM farmers’ market is set to expire on June 30. The City issued a request for proposals in August 2024 to identify a qualified operator for continued operations. After formal evaluations and interviews, Heritage was selected as the most qualified. Heritage is a non-profit operator of community and certified farmers’ markets, with more than 15 years of experience developing and managing markets in Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties. Heritage is known for fostering a strong culinary experience and curating markets with a mix of small local businesses, artisan vendors and certified growers. Heritage proposes to operate the farmer’s market by retaining the existing vendors and producers and adding pre-packaged and prepared food vendors to complement the produce vendors. Heritage also plans to provide periodic entertainment by local musicians and seasonal events such as pumpkin decorating, kids’ crafts, farm-to-table dinner fundraisers, Earth day activities and giveaways.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December). Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important.

The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued,” it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda). If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately.

Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government. If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: citycouncil@newportbeachca.gov. The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.