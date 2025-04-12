Hoag Returns as Title Sponsor of the Hoag OC Marathon Held May 2-4

Hoag continues its dedication to fostering a healthier community by announcing its return as the title sponsor of the 21st annual Hoag OC Marathon Running Festival to be held May 2 to 4. The event attracts more than 25,000 runners.

The Hoag OC Marathon Running Festival will feature a variety of running distances including a half-marathon, marathon and the Hoag Kids Run (the OC “Final Mile”). This year, Hoag will expand its involvement by adding the OC 5K to the event lineup, a unique 5k race held the evening of May 3.

A two-day Health and Fitness Expo kicks off race weekend at the OC Fair & Event Center on May 2 and 3. The free expo is open to the public and will feature the latest in running, health and nutrition products.

A longtime sponsor of the Hoag Classic PGA TOUR Champions Golf Tournament and OC Soccer Club, as well as the official healthcare partner of the World Surf League in California, Hoag’s continued support of the OC Marathon is a natural extension of its commitment to prevention and wellness.

“At Hoag, we believe in the power of health, community and connection. As the title sponsor of the Hoag OC Marathon, we are proud to support an event that brings people together, promotes wellness and celebrates the vibrant spirit of Orange County,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “This partnership aligns with our mission to improve the health and lives of those we serve, and it underscores our commitment to fostering a stronger, healthier community for generations to come.”

Science shows that the benefits of running increase one’s quality and longevity of life. Benefits include improved mental health, weight loss, stronger bones, enhanced brain power, and a lowered risk of heart disease and diabetes.

“Hoag’s deep-rooted connection to Orange County makes them the ideal partner to help elevate one of Southern California’s most anticipated running events,” said Gary Kutscher, race director of the Hoag OC Marathon. “This partnership is a natural fit, as we share a common vision of promoting health and wellness across all ages. We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with the Hoag OC 5K and enhance the race weekend experience as we gear up for our May event.”

The three-day Southern California running festival draws participants from all 50 states and an international crowd of runners and running enthusiasts. Expected this year to draw more than 25,000 runners, the festival boasts one of the best destination courses on the West Coast, with a terrain that showcases majestic ocean views and inland vistas.

Over the history of the race, runners have raised more than $9 million for a variety of charities and nonprofit organizations.

The Full + Half Marathon begins at Fashion Island in Newport Beach and ends at The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

For more information about the Hoag OC Marathon, or to register, please visit www.ocmarathon.com.