Exchange Club of Newport Harbor Hosts Annual Field of Honor May 16 – May 26

The 16th Annual Field of Honor, presented by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, will again commemorate both Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day, and will run from Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 26 at Castaways Park, 16th Street and Dover Drive in Newport Beach.

This spectacular event features the posting of 1,776 large American flags displayed along the pathways of Castaways Park overlooking Newport Harbor. The event honors Armed Forces members, past and present, active and inactive, and first responders, all of whom have served or are serving our country and our communities. A flag may be dedicated in honor of an armed forces member or first responder. For more information and to dedicate a flag, please visit www.exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.

At the end of the event, each dedicated flag with its dedication ribbon may be retained by the donor for private display. Donations in addition to flag dedications are welcomed.

Net proceeds from the Field of Honor are distributed to organizations that support military members and their families, as well as to programs promoting the prevention of child abuse, primary and secondary school programs within the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, and student scholarships.

Admission to the Field of Honor is free; ample free parking is available.

Come and walk the pathways of the Field of Honor, acknowledging the sacrifices made, and being made, by the defenders of our freedom.

Also, plan to attend the Armed Forces Day ceremony on May 17, and the Memorial Day ceremony on May 26, both beginning at noon, at the Field of Honor.