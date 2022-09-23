On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72.

A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:

A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to initiate zoning code and local coastal program amendments related to fractional ownership. As discussed in a Sept. 13 Council study session, fractional homeownership is a growing trend where multiple owners purchase a property and split time at the property through a formal arrangement. If Council members initiate proposed amendments, specific text changes would then be drafted and considered by the Planning Commission and the City Council at future public hearings.

The regular session begins at 5:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

A public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to amend a development agreement for the Tennis Club of Newport Beach at 1602 E. Coast Highway. The applicant has requested an amendment to the approved project that would increase the number of tennis courts and hotel rooms, increase the floor area of ancillary hotel uses, and provide three attached condominium units and two detached single-family residences in-lieu of five detached single-family residences. The request also includes a 10-year term extension to the approved project development agreement.

Public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant Program 2021-22 annual performance and evaluation report. This year’s grant funding supported a senior mobile meals program, a homelessness prevention program, fair housing services, a motel voucher program for homeless individuals, and the final payment of debt service for a loan that funded public improvements in Balboa Village.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December).

Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action.

A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important. The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued,” it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda).

If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately. Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government.

If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: [email protected] The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.