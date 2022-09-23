Susan G. Komen Orange County ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sunday, Sept. 25

Share this:

Pink will be the color of the day this Sunday when thousands of Orange County resident descend on Fashion Island for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk OC to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of direct patient services such as patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.

It’s the first time in three years that the walk has been able to take place in person.

“The mood is a combination of excitement, anticipation, and feeling really emotional coming back,” said Megan Klink, vice president of the West Region for Susan G. Komen. “For the breast cancer community and Orange County in general, this is a signature part of what happens in our county every year. People feel like we have been gone, so this event will be amplified. The feelings we feel at these events will be more intense. It’s that wonderful connection among each other, and what it means to be part of that community again.”

“We look forward to seeing our community that includes anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather again, in person, for this year’s walk. Funds raised support Komen’s work in research and patient care services that are important to our community including patient navigation and screening and diagnostics,” said Robin Walker, development director of OC Susan G. Komen. “This year, our goal is to raise $550,000 to help people facing breast cancer today. With the economic downturn affecting those we serve, the demand for Komen services is greater than ever. We are grateful for everyone who is fundraising now, for our Walk Teams, sponsors and volunteers who make it possible for the women and men of OC facing breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer to receive the support they need.”

At the walk will be families honoring a loved one, co-workers remembering a colleague who lost her cancer battle, cancer survivors marching with meaning, and even canine supporters to provide comfort and joy to all who attend.

“We encourage the community to come out,” said Klink, referring to participants and to those who want to stand on the sidelines and cheer on the walkers. “It’s not too late to register. You can go to our website or get registered the day of the event. We’d love to see the community out there—we want everyone to know we have come back.”

The “More Than Pink” Walk will be held in front of the Pacific Life Insurance Company, 700 Newport Center Dr. in Fashion Island. The event opens at 6:30 a.m. At 8:30 a.m. is the Pathway of Hope parade and the Opening Ceremony. The walk begins at 9 a.m. along Newport Center Drive. Portions of Newport Center Drive will be closed to traffic for the duration of the event.

To register online or for more information, visit www.komen.org/orangecountywalk.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the OC Walk:

Complimentary breakfast for Top Fundraisers

Free T-shirts for breast cancer survivors and MBC thrivers

Pathway of Hope Parade honoring breast cancer survivors and MBC thrivers

Hope Village where survivors and those living with MBC can gather

Anaheim Ducks Mascot Wild Wing will make a special appearance thanks to Pacific Premier Bank

Participants can bring a photo to place with a special message to honor a loved one at the WE REMEMBER tent

RESEARCH, CARE, COMMUNITY, AND ACTION tents for participants to see how their support makes a difference in OC

Personalized back signs to share who serves as an inspiration to walk

Local sponsors and vendors providing educational and resource information for patients and survivors

DJ Desi to provide music

Live marching band

Returning Walk sponsors: Pacific Life Insurance Company; Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company; Kaiser Permanente Orange County; Mentor Worldwide LLC; City of Newport Beach; Hoag Family Cancer Institute; Pepsi/Frito-Lay; and UCI Health.

New sponsors for this year’s OC Walk including Mother’s Markets; Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions; Amgen; American Bone Health; Agendia; OC Fire Local 3631; Simplify Asset Management; Thales Avionics; Keck Medicine of USC Newport Beach; Breastlink/RadNet; and Ware Malcomb.