Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ Gala at Angel Stadium

It was a dream come true for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress, as the organization hosted its annual Gala and Auction, “Field of Dreams,” to a sold-out crowd of over 300 guests at Angel Stadium.

The Los Angeles Angels and the Angels Baseball Foundation were this year’s Presenting Sponsor at this not-to-be-missed gala, which raised $283,000 to support the Club’s mission of inspiring and empowering all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

All proceeds raised will provide a safe, positive after-school and summer program for children and youth in the cities of Anaheim, Cypress, and surrounding areas.

“Angels Baseball was honored to host the 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs “Field of Dreams” event at Angel Stadium,” said Newport Beach resident Dennis Kuhl, Chairman of the Angels Baseball Foundation. “We are proud to support an organization that provides so many important resources for young members of the community, as they work towards accomplishing their goals and fulfilling their dreams.”

In addition to the Angels Baseball Foundation, other major event sponsors included Hall Of Fame Premier Sponsors Extron and The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon, All Star Sponsors Disneyland Resort and Related California.

“Growing up can be challenging, even under the best of circumstances,” said Anne Hertz-Mallari, Club CEO. “Many of the families we serve are struggling with basic needs, along with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Our Club gives parents peace of mind while they work. The Angels have been supporters of our Club for many years, and our kids are frequent guests at Angels games, participate in on-field activities with players, and receive food, clothing, and school supplies throughout the year. The support of the Angels makes life better for thousands of children in Anaheim and surrounding communities.”