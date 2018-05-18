Artscapes: Online Entries Due May 25 for Newport Beach Art Exhibition

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission invites artists to participate in the 54th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition to be held on Saturday, June 16, at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

For over 50 years, the Newport Beach City Arts Commission has recognized the talent and contributions of local and regional artists by hosting a juried art exhibition that gives the community the opportunity to view and purchase the art on display, mingle with the artists and enjoy a festive atmosphere of music, wine and food. Last year’s Newport Beach Art Exhibition featured over 260 works of art by 130 artists.

Artists 18 years of age or older may submit one or two original works of art to be displayed and judged. Entry fees are $30 for one entry and $40 for the maximum two entries. Categories include Painting: Watercolors, Painting: Oils and Acrylics, Photography, and 3D Art.

Awards in the one-day juried exhibition range from $100 to $300. Awards will be announced at the reception at 4:30 p.m. on June 16 in the Civic Center Community Room.

The deadline for entries is May 25. Applications should be submitted online at CallforEntry.org. Eligibility and submission guidelines can be found on the City website at newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts under “Newport Beach Art Exhibition” or at CallforEntry.org.

For more information, please contact the Cultural Arts office, at (949) 717-3802 or send email to: [email protected]