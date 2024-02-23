Op/Ed: Goals for Newport Beach

Share this:

By Lauren Kleiman, Newport Beach City Council, District 6

Entering my second year in office, I continue my commitment to public safety and quality of life in Newport Beach.

With a solid fiscal foundation to stand on, my focus is to ensure we attract and maintain best-in-class first responders and consider the addition of technological measures to build on the robust proactive and reactive policing strategies we already have in place.

In my district of Corona del Mar, and citywide, we will be examining ways in which we can energize our commercial corridors with initiatives that will encourage mobility and walkability, such as micro transit and centralized parking, with the goal of enhancing the neighborhood experience and supporting local businesses.

