Summer Camp Signups in Newport Beach

For locals and visitors, Newport Beach is nature’s classroom, offering an amazing array of experiences to stimulate children during the summer months. From catching their first wave to learning how to cook, Newport Beach offers the best summer camps to kids who love to learn and play under the sun. Here are five options (courtesy of Visit Newport Beach) that will make incredible summer memories, and they are open for signups.

CAMP JAMES

For over 25 years, Camp James has remained Orange County’s most trusted and popular camp for kids aged four to 13 years old. Awarded Parenting OC Magazine’s coveted Reader’s Choice Award for Day Camp of the Year in 2018, the camp remains dedicated to providing kids with innovative, inspiring summer activities that foster learning and fun. Located at The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina, kids will enjoy plenty of waterplay, and camp directors are both seasoned supervisors and educated professionals. This means you can rest assured your kids are in a safe, supportive environment.

ENDLESS SUN SURF SCHOOL

Newport Beach’s original surf training facility, Endless Sun Surf School was founded in 1963. Since that time, they’ve helped thousands of people, of all ages and abilities, experience the thrill of surfing firsthand. All instructors are professional surfers with CPR certifications. What’s more, they teach lessons at one of California’s best learning beaches, the Newport Pier. Surfboards and wetsuits come with enrollment fees, and the school offers a variety of summer camps. So, your kids (and maybe even you) will be catching epic waves before summer’s end.

ENVIRONMENTAL NATURE CENTER CAMP

Since 1977, the Environmental Nature Center has been combining quality science education with the joys of camping. The result? Kids get introduced to a variety of scientific concepts in the ultimate hands-on lab, the great outdoors. The ENC is located in the Back Bay neighborhood of Newport Beach, conveniently landscaped with marshes and trails. ENC offers many summer nature adventure camps for kids of all ages, from preschoolers through 8th graders. Camps are divided by age for the optimal learning experience. Interactive activities include exploration using magnifying lenses, microscopes, and binoculars, with games and crafts abound, too.

NEWPORT SEA BASE SUMMER CAMPS

For a custom-tailored approach to summer camp, check out Newport Sea Base’s wide selection of summer classes. This camp is located on Newport Harbor, off of Pacific Coast Highway. Kid-friendly classes such as “Medieval Pirate Fishing” and “Stomp Rocket Beach Blast Off” will keep school-aged kids intrigued while having a blast. From sailing to rowing, woodworking to fishing, kids aged six to 17 will find non-stop fun while honing new skills. Camps are divided into three age levels: Squid Camp (ages 5-7), Junior Aquatics Camp (ages 8-10), and Paddle Sports Aquatics Camp (ages 11-17).

CULINARY KIDS CAMP

Do your kids have a penchant for pastries? Or, perhaps a passion for pasta? Then, why not enroll them in Newport Beach’s Culinary Kids Camp? They’ll learn the essentials of crafting delicious, healthy cuisine while developing core values like independence, teamwork, and learning. The summer camp is located on the Newport Coast Elementary School campus, near the San Joaquin Hills. The welcoming, imaginative environment urges children to make new friends while strengthening reading comprehension and math skills through food knowledge. Kids are encouraged to create and collaborate in the kitchen, cultivating new talents outside of their usual day-to-day routine. The result? Little chefs blossom.