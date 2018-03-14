Quantcast
Opening Weekend of BNP Paribas Sees Some Shocks, Upsets

Posted On 14 Mar 2018
Ranked No. 1 in the world for men’s singles, Roger Federer won in straight sets to advance to the second round during the first weekend of the BNP Paribas Tennis Open in Indian Wells.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The first weekend of the BNP Paribas Tennis Open included some elites advancing as expected, but also some shocking upsets during the rain-delayed competition in Indian Wells.

Newport Beach tennis fans saw Roger Federer, top ranked in the world for men’s singles and the number one seed last weekend, advanced as expected. Major upsets included the victory of unseeded Taro Daniel over a seemingly dazed No. 10 Novak Djokovic, and Gael Monfils eliminating No. 15 John Isner.

On the lady’s side, top seeds Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki were victorious as were sisters Serena and Venus Williams. Several stars from the Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach last month continued shine. Winner Danielle Collins shocked No. 15 Madison Keys, and 16-year-old Amanda Anisimova eliminated No. 6 Petra Kvitova.

For more information and live scores, visit bnpparibasopen.com.

Serena Williams, the best unseeded player, won convincingly.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Qualifier Taro Daniel defeated No. 10 Novak Djokaovic.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Gael Monfils eliminated John Isner in style.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Danielle Collins, winner of the Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach, rocked No. 15 seed Madison Keys.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki advanced to round two.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

