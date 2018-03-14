Opening Weekend of BNP Paribas Sees Some Shocks, Upsets

The first weekend of the BNP Paribas Tennis Open included some elites advancing as expected, but also some shocking upsets during the rain-delayed competition in Indian Wells.

Newport Beach tennis fans saw Roger Federer, top ranked in the world for men’s singles and the number one seed last weekend, advanced as expected. Major upsets included the victory of unseeded Taro Daniel over a seemingly dazed No. 10 Novak Djokovic, and Gael Monfils eliminating No. 15 John Isner.

On the lady’s side, top seeds Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki were victorious as were sisters Serena and Venus Williams. Several stars from the Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach last month continued shine. Winner Danielle Collins shocked No. 15 Madison Keys, and 16-year-old Amanda Anisimova eliminated No. 6 Petra Kvitova.

For more information and live scores, visit bnpparibasopen.com.