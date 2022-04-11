Newport Beach City Manager Update: Be Well Services, Citizens’ Police Academy

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Newport Beach’s new mobile mental health crisis intervention service, Be Well OC, started in late February and is already making a difference in the community.

In just a few weeks on the job, the Be Well team has placed six people into mental health crisis stabilization units, six into its sobering station in Orange, two into psychiatric facilities, and helped to de-escalate mental health crises in six residential homes, in addition to other assistance. The team has connected 17 people experiencing homelessness to social service agencies.

The Newport Beach Be Well van is staffed with a team of licensed mental health professionals who work 12 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist those in the community who are experiencing a mental health crisis. This service works closely with our Police and Fire Departments and our homeless response team. It assists homeless individuals as well as community members and visitors experiencing mental health crises.

Be Well services can be accessed through the Newport Beach Police Department by calling 911.

The Be Well service recently attracted the attention of ABC7 news, which featured the program on its nightly broadcast..

Citizens’ Police Academy Welcomes New Class

Welcome to the Citizens’ Police Academy, Class No. 47!

A new group of students has joined the Academy. Over 12 weeks they will participate in informative classroom-style presentations and practical demonstrations with a variety of Police Department staff. Activities include a police facility tour, a jail tour, a simulated car stop exercise, firearms instruction in the shooting range, fingerprinting, a crime scene investigation challenge, and more. Each student will also be given the opportunity to go on a four-hour ride-along with a police officer during the course of the Academy.

The Citizens’ Police Academy involves a three-hour class each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. over a 12-week period. Sessions are held twice a year in the spring and the fall, with the next class beginning September 7, 2022. Click here for more information: https://www.nbpd.org/what-we-do/programs/citizens-police-academy.

Water Restrictions Likely; Start Saving Today

In response to continued drought conditions, we are asking residents and businesses to reduce water use wherever possible. Future drought water restrictions are very likely. In preparation, the City has made major investments in leak detection, new digital water meters, and beautifying the city with drought-tolerant landscaping.

Additionally, many private properties throughout the city have made major investments to reduce their water use.

For more water-saving programs and rebates visit www.ocwatersmart.com.

Discover the Riches of Buck Gully Reserve

Discover the natural riches of the Buck Gully Reserve this spring! This 1,200-acre coastal canyon sits between Newport Coast and Corona del Mar, serves as a habitat for native flora and fauna species, and provides many outdoor recreational opportunities. Explore over three miles of self-guided trails throughout the open space or join volunteers from the Irvine Ranch Conservancy on a docent led tour.

Trail heads are located at 872 Poppy Ave, and 2 Bellevue. You can also access the Bobcat Trail just slightly west of the parking area at Canyon Watch Park. Remember to bring water, no dogs are allowed on the trails, and bike traffic is one way uphill only. For information about trail closures due to rain call (949) 718-1860.

For more information or to register for guided hikes,visit www.Letsgooutside.org.

Take the Pledge and Join the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

The City of Newport Beach is once again joining the Wyland Foundation for the 2022 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. This annual event asks residents to take a short pledge to help the environment through water conservation, and win prizes for community-based non-profit environmental groups. The Challenge runs from April 1 through April 30.

“I am excited to support the 2022 Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation on behalf of the City of Newport Beach,” said Mayor Kevin Muldoon. “The pledge to conserve water promotes the importance of reducing our environmental footprint in Newport Beach and other cities throughout the nation. I encourage all residents to take the pledge and help make Newport Beach the most water-wise city in the nation.”

Please take the pledge today! Go to www.mywaterpledge.com.

Cart Distribution Continues in Organics Recycling Rollout

The distribution of new, green-lid carts for recycling organic materials (yard waste, food waste and other biodegradable items) is underway through mid-April. Pickup of organic recycling will begin the week after the organics carts are delivered, on the same day as trash and standard recycling are collected.

For information on the state-mandated organics recycling program, please utilize the following resources:

Click here for a short video on how to separate and recycle organic waste: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn6jWR2RK6Q&t=50s.

Visit newportbeachca.gov/recycle to find out when the organic recycling carts will arrive in your neighborhood (use the search function at the top of the page).

Read through our Frequently Asked Questions document for answers to common questions and concerns: https://newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/70926/637793182513400000?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Secured permanent housing for a man who had been staying at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for several months after experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach.

Referred several unsheltered people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for temporary housing and services. As of this week, 19 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the facility.

Arranged for two elderly women to shelter in motels in advance of their move into permanent housing.

Enrolled two people into services.

Serve Your Community! Apply Now for Vacant Seats on Boards, Commissions

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill the following upcoming vacancies (all terms are for four years, expiring June 30, 2026):

Board of Library Trustees (one seat)

Building and Fire Board of Appeals (two seats)

City Arts Commission (one seat)

Civil Service Board (one seat)

Harbor Commission (three seats)

Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission (two seats)

Planning Commission (one seat)

All seats will become vacant when the existing terms expire on June 30, 2022.

All applicants must be qualified electors of the City, none of whom shall hold any paid office or employment in City government (Section 702 of the City Charter).

The deadline for filing applications is noon on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The application and additional information about the Boards and Commissions can be found at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/vacancy or by calling (949) 644-3005. The application and information about the Boards and Commissions can also be accessed through the City’s website at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/bcc.