Orange County Family Business Hosts Super Bowl Party for 500 Camp Pendleton Marines at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach

Crisp Imaging CEO Gary Crisp and his son Carter – the company’s VP of Marketing – threw their thirteenth spectacular Super Bowl party for 500 members of the military and other guests at American Legion Hall Post 291 in Newport Beach.

In addition to 300 active-duty Marines bused in from Camp Pendleton, the Crisps hosted dozens of veterans of battles dating to WWII. The high-energy day of activities and treats focused on personal connections and appreciation.

“We do this to express our gratitude to members of our military forces for all they have done to make our country what it is,” said CEO Gary Crisp. “It gives us such joy to greet the young Marines as they get off the buses and to see them laughing, singing, dancing, eating, playing games, and enjoying the day together. I especially love seeing the older veterans sharing their stories and tips with the young recruits. It’s an honor to bring them all together in a day meant to be pure fun for them.”

As they watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco Forty-Niners on seven jumbo flat-screen TVs, guests were treated to prime rib, pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks. They had the chance to arm-wrestle, smoke cigars, play video games, ping pong, cornhole, and Las Vegas-style games of chance.

They were invited to meet professional athletes, cruise the harbor on yachts and electric boats, or take a limousine to the Wedge in Newport. Marines were pampered with therapeutic massages, chiropractic adjustments, and haircuts.

Entertainment was nonstop: the USC Marching Band, dancing Spirit Leaders from USC, bands that played surf music, blues, and jazz, rappers Kurupt and Obie Trice, deejay Salam Wreck, a raucous lucha libre Mexican-style wrestling show, and a magician.

As guests departed with thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and raffle prizes, Polynesian fire dancers performed, twirling flaming batons.

The event benefited the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, whose mission is to provide support and outreach to the 5th MAR Marines and Sailors deployed from and stationed at Camp Pendleton and to their families.

