Billed as “the world’s largest (and most fun) tomato plant sale,” Tomatomania returns to Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar March 1 through 10.

This is the 13th year that tomato expert Scott Daigre and his staff of Tomatomaniacs have brought their astonishing selection of over 250 varieties of heirloom and hybrid tomato plants to Roger’s Gardens, including new varieties for 2024. Also, Roger’s Gardens will be introducing the Tomato of the Year.

Tomatomania at Roger’s Gardens is more than just a plant sale. This 10-day event promises to be a paradise for tomato lovers and garden enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of heirloom and hybrid tomato plants, along with expert advice and all the supplies needed to grow the best tomatoes in your own garden.

This year’s event features an extraordinary array of tomato varieties, from cherished heirlooms like Brandywine and San Marzano to exciting new hybrids like the blue splashed Two Tasty or an orange grape standout called Vivacious.

Or what about the tomato that all the garden glitterati on Instagram are talking about called Rebel Starfighter Prime?

For convenience in navigating the huge selection, tomatoes will be organized alphabetically, with special sections just for Miniatures, Tomatoes-of-the-Year, and Roger’s Recommends. And be sure to brag and share about your own favorite tomato variety on our Tomato Wall of Fame.

If you just can’t wait and don’t want to miss out on getting your favorite, be sure to visit our online pre-sale where you can view all the information and reserve your favorites.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, our tomato experts will be on hand to offer advice on choosing the right varieties for your garden, care tips, and techniques for maximizing your yield and flavor.

Connect with other tomato enthusiasts and immerse yourself in videos that will make you want to learn more about these special plants. Experts will answer any questions to ensure a successful tomato season.

Roger’s Gardens Tomatomania will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 1 through 10. Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar. Visit www.rogersgardens.com/pages/tomatomania