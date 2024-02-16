Crystal Cove Conservancy Hosts Stewardship Events February 23 and 24

Share this:

Crystal Cove Conservancy, in partnership with Crystal Cove State Park, will host stewardship events on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 from 8 to 11 a.m.

These events are perfect for outdoor lovers who like to get their hands dirty while giving back to our natural open spaces.

Volunteer opportunities like this are open to ages eight and up, and no experience is required! Participants will get the chance to help at ongoing restoration projects throughout the park and will help with tasks like weeding, seeding, and planting, depending on site needs. No experience is required!

This event is recommended for ages 8 and up. All participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration will be capped at 15 participants per day.

Current Project Sites:

The Bowl: Hike level Medium. Be prepared to walk about 30 minutes to project site (around three miles round trip) on slightly uneven, mostly flat terrain; however, there is elevation gain as you approach the site.

Costal Bluffs: Hike level Easy. This site is easily accessible from the parking lot and does not require any hiking.

Participation in stewardship events is free but RSVP is required. Those interested can sign up through the Crystal Cove Conservancy website at www.CrystalCove.org/events.