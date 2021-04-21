Orangewood Foundation’s Adventure Challenge Takes Place at Newport Dunes April 24

Share this:

As one of the leading providers of services to current and former foster youth in Orange County, the Orangewood Foundation helps almost 2,000 foster and community youth annually prepare for independent adulthood.

The Orangewood Foundation accomplishes this mission through the generosity of the community with directed donations and sponsorships via special fundraising events.

One of those is the Orangewood Foundation’s 5th Annual Adventure Challenge set for Saturday, April 24, 2021. Adventure Challenge is an exciting multi-sport, team-based race in which teams of four individuals run, navigate, and tackle challenges along a course. The race is a physical, mental, and teamwork challenge designed for competitive adults of all ages.

This fundraising event is typically held on Catalina Island, but due to COVID-19 it looks a bit different this year. The adventure switches from an island to dunes—Newport Dunes, to be exact.

The location may have changed, but the Adventure Challenge is still about working, training, and competing together as a team, across a course that’s designed to test and push physical limits. The Dunes competition is a bit pared down compared to the one on Catalina, but is no less challenging—although due to COVID restrictions no spectators are allowed to watch the competition.

Each challenger donates $1,500 as an entry fee to cover race costs, including food and equipment rental. Teams are made up of four challengers, totaling $6,000 per team. Typically the Challenge has up to 10 teams participating, and each challenger sets a goal (usually around $10,000) to raise funds from family, friends, and colleagues that go toward helping foster and community youth thrive and prosper.

Last year’s challenge raised over $320,000, and even with coronavirus restrictions participants are aiming to meet or exceed that amount this year.

The event itself is sold out with nine teams participating, but sponsorships are still available. With several event sponsorship levels and benefits, this is a great opportunity for companies to gain increased brand visibility, reach new clients or customers, create community goodwill, and be part of one of Orange County’s most unique fundraising events.

Info on sponsorship opportunities can be found online at https://orangewoodfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/2021-OAC-Sponsor-Opportunity.pdf, or email Orangewood’s Corporate Relations Manager, Juliet Patino, at [email protected].