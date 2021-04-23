Girl Scouts of OC Welcomes Newport Beach Board Members

Share this:

Girl Scouts of Orange County has appointed six new members to its Board of Directors, including three that live or work in Newport Beach.

Ara Anoshiravani of Newport Coast is a Managing Director at a Big Four firm, leading a group of over 350 tax professionals. She is widely recognized as a strategic, inclusive, and collaborative leader with a focus on growth and building eminence. In addition to volunteering with Orangewood Foundation, Ara is an active parent in her daughter’s Girl Scout troop.

Cathy Fitzpatrick is an accomplished financial adviser with Tax & Financial Group of Newport Beach and currently serves on the Board of her firm’s annual charity golf tournament. She has also been active with CASA of Orange County and served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader for 11 years.

Megha Sood of Newport Coast is a seasoned engineering leader with more than 20 years of experience in the Enterprise software and hardware industry. She is passionate about championing women and girls in technology. Megha is also a volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank, Families Forward, and Orangewood Foundation and has served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader for her twin daughters.

“We are very excited to welcome these extraordinarily talented and experienced business and community leaders to our Board of Directors,” said Vikki Shepp, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. “Together with our existing team of talented Board Members, their contributions and commitment will inspire girl ambition and bring us closer to reaching all Orange County girls with the life-changing leadership development experiences Girl Scouts uniquely provides.”

Also joining the board as a Girl Advisory Member is Girl Scout Senior Alyssa Betancourt. She joins two other Girl Scouts in sharing girls’ perspectives on a wide breadth of topics with elected Board Members and advocating for Girl Scouts in the community. She has been involved in Girl Scouts since 2016. She is currently pursuing the Girl Scout Gold Award (Girl Scouts’ highest honor) through her project advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, helping to educate people about the community and its struggles. Alyssa has also earned the Girl Scout Silver and Bronze Awards.

A complete listing of Girl Scouts of Orange County board members can be found at girlscoutsoc.org/board.