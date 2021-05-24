Pacific Symphony Announces ‘Symphony on the Go!’

Share this:

The Pacific Symphony may be based at the Segerstrom Concert Hall, but the orchestra has also taken its show on the road every summer for a series of “Symphony in the Cities” concerts at various towns in Orange County.

Now, the Pacific Symphony has launched a new initiative called “Symphony on the Go!” This mobile community concert experience is essentially a traveling stage on wheels, with colorful images of Pacific Symphony musicians and Music Director Carl St.Clair displayed on the large trailer. It is a gift from philanthropists and Pacific Symphony-lovers Jerry and Terri Kohl.

According to information provided by the Pacific Symphony, Symphony on the Go! provides a comfortable and safe performing stage for the Symphony’s musicians, who look forward to performing in front of live audiences again at a time when people have been starved for live music.

“The musicians and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have received the unique gift of this wonderful mobile stage from Jerry and Terri Kohl,” said Music Director Carl St.Clair. “Our commitment is to inspire, engage and serve all with no barriers to participation. We look forward to performing concerts for communities throughout Orange County so we can share the gift of music and Pacific Symphony with all.”

“We are tremendously grateful to Jerry and Terri Kohl,” said Symphony President & CEO John Forsyte. “They not only conceived of this creative way for Pacific Symphony to bring music to all corners of Orange County, but also donated the funds to make Symphony on the Go! possible.”

Symphony on the Go! will launch its countywide touring in June and will continue throughout the summer. The upcoming free outdoor concerts will take place in parking lots, farmers’ markets and public parks.

Exact locations, dates and times will be announced on PacificSymphony.org in the coming weeks.

To commemorate the countywide tour of Symphony on the Go!, the Symphony along with ArtsOC is inviting students grades 6-12 to submit poster art that celebrates the role of music in their lives and neighborhoods. For more information or to enter the contest, go to www.ArtsOC.SlideRoom.com.

Visit www.PacificSymphony.com for more information.